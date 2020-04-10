By JAY WILSON

Scott Bailey, president of the HC STEMM Foundation, has announced that the Mini Golf Challenge for children K-12 scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at the Mission Trails Church on Zion Avenue has been cancelled in response to the social distancing guidelines put into place to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the school year the HC STEMM Foundation arranged for Illumina, one of the leading genetics firms based in San Diego, to participate in classroom presentations on genetics as part of STEMM Exploration Day at SDSU. We are now investigating the feasibility of providing a distance learning presentation on genetics to an elementary classroom in cooperation with Illumina.

“We are continuing to work with SDSU to develop additional partnerships for the 2020/2021 school year between SDSU and the schools within the Henry Cluster,” stated Baily. “Developing partnerships with the private sector is also a priority. If your firm is involved with any form of engineering and/or the sciences, and you would like to discuss how your business could become involved with the HC STEMM Foundation to help all the students in our local schools, please contact us at infor@hcstemm.org.”

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation.