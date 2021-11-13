By JAY WILSON

The Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation sponsored its first Community College Outreach event on Oct. 12, held at the San Carlos Library. A special thank you to David Ege, the manager of the San Carlos Library for hosting this event. The program was, for high school students interested in attending a community college and featured Grossmont Community College and Mesa College.

Each college was represented by two Ambassadors who presented a very thorough overview of their respective college. Their audio-visual presentations emphasized the benefits of attending a community college including how to enroll, earning credits toward your degree while in high school, their new four-year degree programs, financial aid and how to attend for free. This was an outstanding opportunity to learn what academic, social, leadership, and career opportunities the Grossmont-Cuyamaca and the San Diego Community College District.

The colleges have very good Ambassador programs that are on campus during the week for students who would like to learn more about the college, tour the campus and everything they have to offer. We would like to give a special thank you to Keith Turner, the Outreach Coordinator for Grossmont Community College and Karla Trunta, the Outreach Coordinator for Mesa College, which is a member of the San Diego Community College District for helping to ensure our event was a success.

On Nov. 10, the HC STEMM Foundation participated in a fundraiser in support of The Mission Trails Robotics Community, a committee of the HC STEMM Foundation. The event was held at Rubios on Friars Road. Rubios donated 30% of the proceeds to this fundraising event.

We continue to stay involved with robotics. The First Lego League 2021 Qualifying Tournaments for students in grades 4-8 starts on Nov. 13. At least five neighborhood teams within the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation area, will be competing. They include Dailard Elementary, which has three Mechanical Dolphins teams, then The Garage Engineers, and the Mechanical Meatloaf (with a side of pickles)

For more information about the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundation, go to hcstemm.org.

— Jay Wilson writes on behalf of the Henry Cluster STEMM Foundaiton.