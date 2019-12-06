By DAVE THOMAS | Mission Times Courier

With colder temps and shorter days here, a number of Patrick Henry High winter sports teams are geared up for play as another season begins.

Soccer

In boys soccer action, the Patriots, under head coach Justin Clark, have good numbers for the 2019-20 season.

“We have had another incredible turnout this season from our student-athletes and I cannot remember in my nine years as the head coach the depth of the program from varsity through our two JV teams to be so strong,” Clark commented.

The Patriots were to get underway with their first games in early December in the annual Parker Cup.

“We have a veteran roster this year with 11 varsity returning players that made it to the quarterfinals of CIF in 2018-19,” Clark added. “I am excited with the roster we have put together. I expect some of our greatest competition to come in our practice sessions.”

According to Clark, some of the expected leaders this season will include junior forward Michael Medina, senior midfielder Uly Jimenez, senior midfielder Jonny Moreno, senior defender Garreth Konig and senior midfielder Julian Garcia.

Roller hockey

In boys roller hockey action, the Patriots, under head coach Chuck Russell, are entering their fourth year of CIF varsity play. The team has improved each year from 1-21, to 10-12, to 12-10 this past year.

“We are looking to improve on that [record],” Russell remarked. Patrick Henry had its first winning record last season and made it to the second round of CIF’s (lost to Eastlake High 7-6).

According to Russell, key players this season look to include senior goalie Enrique Alduenda, senior forward Jackson Rayner, senior defender Sam Moorhead, senior defender Jenny Russell, junior defender Aiden Elswick and sophomore defender Dylan Montes.

“Following the 2018-19 season, PHHS varsity roller was expecting to have a rebuilding season with the graduation of six seniors, including Matthew Voegel [41 goals, 15 assists] and Matt Russell [25 goals, 13 assists],” Coach Russell went on to say. “However, with the addition of five solid freshmen [Brian Bui, Yusef McCaskill, Yasin McCaskill, David Weiss and Marcus Madonia] and sophomore goaltender, Tommy Kenney, the expectations for the 2019-20 season are high. Our goal is to meet pre-season favorite Scripps Ranch in the CIF Final.”

Rugby

In boys rugby play, the Patriots, coached by Greg Chronopolos, look to get on the winning track this year after a tough campaign last season.

“We had a disappointing season last year, didn’t win one game,” Chronopolos remarked. “But I’m very optimistic for this season. We could potentially start 15 returning players, eight of them seniors. Our rookie class is filled with athletic and physical young men. We play in a very competitive region. San Diego has a rich background in high school rugby. I will not make any predictions regarding our record for this year, but I have a strong sense that we’ll have a much stronger showing this year.”

According to Chronopolos, key players look to be seniors Josiah Lawson (center), Mario Morante (hooker) and Jose Diaz (lock) and juniors Tyler “Stinky” Daugherty (half-back) and Levi Pritchard-Hickey (loose forward).

Basketball

In girls basketball action, the Lady Patriots, under head coach Branisha Jones, look to improve upon last season’s 5-18 mark.

Jones noted key players include sophomore guard Isis Barritt, sophomore guard Elianna Castillo and sophomore point guard and transfer Eja Lake.

“This season is all about learning the basic fundamentals of basketball,” Jones commented. “It is also about learning how to use our individual talents to become better as a team. There is so much room for growth, and I am excited to see every girl on my team progress and bring out all of their potential.”

— Dave Thomas is a San Diego-based freelance sports writer.