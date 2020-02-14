By JENNIFER MORRISSEY

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is pleased to present two evening lectures with Holocaust survivor Rose Schindler. She and her late husband, Max Schindler, miraculously survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, later creating a new life in the United States. They moved to San Diego in the late 1950s and raised a family here, near Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP).

Rose Schindler was born in Czechoslovakia and lived there until her parents, aunt, five sisters and two brothers were deported to Auschwitz when she was just 14 years old. Max Schindler was from Cottbus, Germany, and he and his family were deported to Poland and sent to a forced labor camp in 1942. Over a three-year period, Max was sent to six concentration camps.

Despite these horrible beginnings, Max and Rose found each other and engaged in Holocaust activities for much of their lives. Together, they were members of the ’45 Aide Society and involved in The Butterfly Project, whose mission is to educate students about the Holocaust.

Rose Schindler recently published a memoir, “Two Who Survived.” The book chronicles her and Max’s lives, from their childhoods as a city boy and a country girl, to the persecution of Jews that resulted in their being plucked from their homes and thrust into concentration camps. They endured the Holocaust and carried on with a determination that shaped them forever. Rose Schindler has spoken to groups for decades about her life and how she and her husband persevered and later raised a family in San Diego.

Rose continues to be a sought-after speaker and will have appearances on two evenings at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor and Interpretive Center: Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, March 1. Advance registration is required for this event, and a link to tickets is available at www.mtrp.org. Signed copies of “Two Who Survived” will be available for purchase at the events.

Spring Break Day Camp

Following parents’ and campers’ rave reviews of our Thanksgiving weekday camp at Mission Trails, the MTRP Foundation will offer camp during the San Diego Unified School District spring break, from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3. In a survey of campers’ parents after the Thanksgiving week camp, one wrote that their camper was so excited to go to camp that they woke up early and got themselves ready for another exciting day of adventure!

Developed by the MTRP Foundation’s lead educator, Amber Goslee, the Spring Day Camp will allow children in second through sixth grades to have an in-depth experience of the park. They will learn about a range of subjects, from animal habitats and food chains to ecosystems, geology, and Kumeyaay culture. Students will also learn about hiking etiquette, and take daily hikes, make crafts and play games, including games that Kumeyaay children played long ago.

In addition, special guest speakers will include native storyteller Cathleen Wallace and birder/photographer Wendy Esterly.

The MTRP Foundation Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with optional aftercare. Registration is $240 for the week and sibling discounts are available. There are a limited number of spaces, so register today at mtrp.org/daycamp.

Rose Schindler: ‘Two Who Survived’

6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, March 1

Tickets: $10

Register at mtrp.org

— Jennifer Morrissey is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.