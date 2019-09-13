A community of fitness and wildlife buffs who frequent the paths around Lake Murray is asking for local residents to keep one of their own in their thoughts and prayers.

Lori Ciprian, a Lake Murray regular for over 30 years, was recently diagnosed with follicular cancer and is currently undergoing chemo for the cancer.

Ciprian is known for visiting the lake multiple times per day and for her love and care for the wildlife — especially the water birds. She and her friend Anna Falco have helped save injured ducks, Ospreys and geese around Lake Murray.

“She’s a friend of lake Murray’s wildlife and is right there to help in anyway,” Falco said. “The lake seems empty not seeing her there.”

In addition to tending to wildlife, Ciprian is also active in helping with the homeless around the lake and regularly attends the Friends of Lake Murray meetings. She also wrote articles about Lake Murray wildlife for the San Diego Reader.

Send well wishes to Anna Falco at annafalco@cox.net.