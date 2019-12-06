Legacy International Center, located in the heart of San Diego’s famed Mission Valley, is set to be unveiled this winter. The religious-themed resort features a 126-room hotel and conference center; an International Experience Center; and a 500-seat performing arts theater.

The resort was conceived by Dr. Morris Cerullo, an American Pentecostal evangelist whose ministry has led him to travel to 93 countries and speak to more than 5 million people in his 88 years. He is known for his television show “Victory Today” as well as his many books.

“San Diego has been my home since 1959 and I’m thrilled to bring this vision to life in such a beautiful and vibrant community,” said Dr. Cerullo. “San Diego is an incredibly diverse city and we look forward to welcoming people of all cultures, faiths, and backgrounds to experience the Legacy International Center.”

A glimpse into Legacy International Center

Opening its doors in January 2020, the International Experience Center will feature:

An 18-foot-tall interactive globe that gives visitors the chance to learn about different cultures – a feature that won the 2019 Product of the Year at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas.

A series of galleries that offer immersive stories told in 2- to 3-minute increments via floor-to-ceiling video projections.

A 4D, 100-seat motion theater, conceived by former Disney Imagineers, where guests can experience “Wings Over Israel,” a full sensory “hang gliding” tour of Israel complete with sights, sounds and scents.

An underground maze of stone chamber catacombs where massive original works of biblical art by 3D illusion artist Kurt Wenner will line the walls.

A curated botanical garden for moments of quiet reflection.

The boutique-style five-story hotel will offer:

126 rooms and suites in a variety of room types to fit any budget including a presidential suite overlooking beautiful San Diego.

A spa and salon with a full menu of indulgent treatments and services.

A private pool that provides a place to soak in the Southern California sun.

Restaurants at the Legacy International Center are overseen by San Diego executive chef Brian Freerksen. The options include:

Fine-dining Italian prime steakhouse Theresa’s, with indoor dining as well as an open-air patio.

The Fountains will offer unique twists on American favorites with casual indoor and outdoor plaza seating.

The Legacy Plaza will serve as the center’s gathering place for visitors and features:

A 110-foot-long Western Wall, made from authentic Jerusalem gold limestone from Israel that will pay tribute to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

A 30-head show fountain, created by fountain builders Outside the Lines, will come to life several times an hour in a blend of music, light and water dance.

An international market where guests can discover goods, foods and spices from around the world in an ancient “souk” atmosphere.

A display of light and sound every December during Christmas City USA, featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree that will come to life during an LED light show choreographed with the show fountain.

The Legacy International Center also features the Pavilion Theater, a 500-seat, multi-use performing arts theater featuring a variety of programming from movies to live performance. Behind the scenes, full studio capabilities will be available including a recording studio, edit bays and audio booths. And the Legacy Conference Center, located adjacent to the theater, is 6,000 square feet of meeting space available for bookings that feature convertible rooms to fit a wide variety of groups.

Christmas City

The Legacy International Center’s first events open to the public will be the Christmas City celebrations held Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22, 6-9 p.m.

At 6:15 p.m., during the Dec. 14 kick off, guests will gather together and count down to the lighting of a 52-foot tree and watch lights come to life and “dance” with the nearby 30-head, 40-foot show fountain set to Christmas carols.

The attendee who most closely guesses the number of lights on the tree will win a night’s stay at Legacy Hotel — entries will be collected all four nights.

The evening’s festive atmosphere will continue with no entry fee, complimentary cookies with purchase of hot drinks, a gingerbread decorating station and performances from local choirs and community groups. Santa Claus will be posing for pictures. A Christmas-themed boutique will have its grand opening on Dec. 14 and be stocked with holiday gifts year-round.

Fans of the comic book “The Legends of Lightfall” will have the opportunity to take pictures with characters Kort and Sophia, and participate in a themed scavenger hunt via a smartphone app than can be downloaded free of charge.

The Fountain restaurant will also be open, serving casual bites. The restaurant will remain open to the public following its Dec. 14 debut from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For those who want to give back this holiday season, Legacy International Center has partnered with Operation Homefront, designed to raise in-kind gifts to assist military families who need it the most. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to donate.

For more information, visit legacysandiego.com.