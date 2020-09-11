Re: “New church proposed for College Avenue property” [Volume 25, Issue 5 or bit.ly/3i7DCld]

Most San Diegans can agree on the need for more and more affordable housing. A parcel of undeveloped land along College Avenue from the I-8 freeway to Del Cerro Boulevard was approved by the city planning department for development of 24 homes. These homes as planned would have been consistent with the existing housing in Del Cerro — single-family, single-story.

Within days after developer ColRich received city approval for the construction, the property was sold to All People’s Church for a corporate complex of a 950-seat church with classrooms, offices, parking structure and gymnasium.

There are several problems with this particular proposal. Plans initially proceeded without input from neighboring residents, schools, businesses or the Del Cerro Action Council. The main building is to be between 48- and 52-feet high, which would dramatically change the character of the surrounding residential community and visually dominate the landscape. The area is vulnerable to wild fires and this parcel is in an environmentally sensitive area.

Traffic would be a major issue. There is currently no ingress or egress to the property and considerable traffic would be added to an already busy College Avenue. Since the church operates seven days a week, this would be a continual problem and a safety issue.

We affirm that houses of worship are a positive part of any community; we appreciate those already in Del Cerro. However, surely there are other and better locations in San Diego County for a megachurch. Del Cerro, as a residential neighborhood, is better suited as a place for much-needed housing. If you are also concerned, please get involved in maintaining the residential quality of Del Cerro.

— Mardine Davis, Del Cerro