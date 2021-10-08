Re: “Wildfire safety for homeowners” [Volume 27, Issue or bit.ly/3AWiyaJ9]

I currently live in San Carlos and our property abuts Mission Trails Regional Park. Now that we are not locked down, the park service is scheduled to help remove brush from their portion of the park near our home. This is great and comforting news.

We also have a parcel of open land that belongs to us, and is in need of maintenance. Luckily, our park ranger supplied us with The City of San Diego’s Brush Management Regulations, Bulletin #1, Brush Management Guide. The guide describes requirements of the San Diego Municipal Code (SDMC) 142.0412. [Editor’s note: View PDF at bit.ly/3om69cN]

The guide provides details and pictures to help owners understand what to do to manage brush, and how to do it. It would be great if your publication could reference this in the next issue, so that people reading articles like “Wildfire safety for homeowners,” by Sarah Ward could have a more detailed reference to use to make their homes safer.

— Jill Kibler, San Carlos