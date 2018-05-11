Letters to the Editor: May 11, 2018

No empty storefronts

Re: “Riverdale Shopping Center might see changes” [Volume 24, Issue 4, or bit.ly/2HFCI1j

So, the rents in Riverdale are “well below current market,” but Mr. Becker hopes to retain the long-time tenants and hopes to continue the record of this shopping center’s loyalty and prosperity? Here’s my prediction: He’ll raise the rent, those tenants who have been there for years will move out, spots will sit empty like most other small shopping centers in San Diego, the shopping center will no longer be profitable, and Mr. Becker will sell it. We don’t need another Starbucks when there is one a block to the east — and we don’t need more empty storefronts.

— Deanne Schaleger, San Carlos.