Letters to the Editor: Nov. 9, 2018

Local cartoons, please

Re: Political cartoon [Volume 24, Issue 10]

I’d like to ask the Mission Times Courier to stop running cartoons on national political topics. The newspaper’s reason for existence is to inform and connect our local community on things of local importance. The cartoons are often politically divisive and snarky. There’s enough of that going on elsewhere. I have no problem with sharp opinions being presented, but those in the cartoons don’t seem relevant or helpful in a small community paper. Maybe you can solicit cartoons on varied local topics from local residents, including high school students.

—Roni Breite.