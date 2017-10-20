Letters to the Editor – Sept. 15, 2017

Rockin’ good time

What a refreshing, fun concert we came to Friday [Oct. 6] in the Allied Gardens Recreation Center! Todo Mundo band was great and I loved seeing so many families dancing and enjoying the evening.

I hope this event continues next summer, thanks to all the sponsors. Thank you, thank you.

—Marilyn Boyce, College Area

Please include me among your customers who object to the Church of Scientology insert in the Sept-Oct. 2017 Mission Times Courier. I do not believe that solicitation by a religion, at best, and a cult at worst, is appropriate in a community newspaper.

—Tom Harpley, Del Cerro

I did not appreciate the supplement form in your last paper.

—Chris Miller, San Carlos