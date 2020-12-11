Opposition to church project

Re: “Conflict and confusion over All People’s Church project” [Volume 26, Issue 11 or bit.ly/33PRWcM]

I am a resident of Del Cerro and am writing to register my opposition to the proposed mega-church in our community near the intersection of College Avenue and Del Cerro Boulevard. This is an inappropriate proposal for the site in terms of traffic, safety, size and zoning. Please don’t let this project happen.

—Steve Behar, Del Cerro

I am a concerned Del Cerro citizen who is against the building of a mega church on College Avenue. I have lived in Del Cerro since I was a child and now I am a homeowner in the same neighborhood.

There are several reasons why this is not a good idea. This will greatly increase the traffic in our neighborhood. With a capacity of over 900 people, which they originally lied about, [the church] will bring many more cars and congestion at all different days and times of the week. This alone makes things less safe for walking and driving. This also makes it a less desirable place to live which drives down our homes value. This is not an appropriate place to put a massive church. We have a nice, mid-sized church just down the road with St. Therese. This church will also not pay taxes like a business would which gives nothing back to the community.

I have no problem with the church itself and I’m sure they do some great things. I just believe if they really want to help others in need they should be located closer to public transportation, more parking space, and should be more transparent with their intentions.

—Jerett Sigrist, Del Cerro

I am writing to express my concern over the proposed mega church to be built in Del Cerro on the northeast corner of I-8 and College Avenue.

We are a young family living in Del Cerro who chose the neighborhood for its quiet community feel, its safety, and its many green hills and canyons. The construction of a mega project will disrupt everything we love about the neighborhood. A large corporate structure such as this does not belong in a sleepy residential area (not to mention that the proposed constriction site was zoned for residential development), and traffic caused by some 900-plus congregants will undoubtedly worsen driving conditions for residents (drivers already speed down our street when they can’t make a u-turn on College Avenue).

We are also concerned about what effect this will have on safety for pedestrians — we walk our daughter to preschool daily and look forward to our daily walks even more so in these pandemic days. We are also disappointed at the prospect of losing one of our neighborhood’s treasured green areas.

In addition to these very real safety and quality-of-life concerns, any mega project is not at all in keeping with the tone and values of this quiet community — and the lack of transparency in the planning process up to this point has been very upsetting. I hope you will consider my family’s concerns and do what you can to stop this mega project before it is too late.

—Jordan Chaim, Del Cerro

It has been brought to the attention of the of the Del Cerro community, that there is a non-denominational mega-church proposed on the remaining open space located at I-8 and College Avenue.

I urge the Del Cerro Action Council, the Navajo Community Planners, and the City of San Diego, to deny the approval of this out-of-character mega project. Our community is made up of single-family homes in a residential community that this mega project would destroy. The project would bring an unprecedented amount of traffic into the neighborhood which it was not designed for, it will lower the property valves adjacent to the project, and it will impact the safety and security of the neighborhood.

The Del Cerro community is not zoned for this type of mega structure as there are established height limits that the project would need approval for, which is why they were established for in the first place.

Talking with our neighbors in the Del Cerro community we feel that our safety and privacy will be impacted by this inappropriate project. Please vote no on this undesirable project.

—Max Frazier, Del Cerro

In 2017, both the DCAC and NCPI voted against the development of this property with a residential subdivision, even though it is zoned for residential use. A myriad of reasons were submitted to the City of San Diego including concerns over traffic, visual impacts, environmental and neighborhood issues etc. by our local representatives.

All People’s Church leaders and their land use consultants exude arrogance and believe they are now meant to develop this property, damn the neighbors to hell for objecting.

They believe they are special so they propose changing our Community Plan to allow a church where none would be allowed; they propose massive buildings that exceed the City’s height limits; they constantly stress no one can keep them from putting a large cross above the height limit as it is Federally protected; and they are insensitive to the ongoing efforts of Del Cerro families to improve their neighborhood in their own vision.

This land hasn’t been developed because a compatible infill project cannot be imagined let alone built. Originally platted for two residential homes, it is now caught up in the real estate bubble. Its all about money.

Mega churches like this proposed project need huge amounts of money to realize their goals. Attracting more members in a pyramid scheme is their method.

Save Del Cerro. Voice your opinion to your local leaders. Just say NO!

—Michael Livingston, Del Cerro

Your report about the Zoom people’s church project meeting did not reflect the main consensus of the people that spoke.

First, that the majority of the participants who live in Del Cerro do not want this 900 member mega church due to the traffic impact it would create. Second, that the majority of Del Cerro participants would rather have the taxable 24-unit single family project that was already approved by the City Council.

The community of Del Cerro want their voices heard and reported without bias.

—Bob Martin, Del Cerro

I am a resident of Del Cerro. I am demanding a second vote on building a mega church on College Avenue and Del Cerro Boulevard. The citizens of this community deserve a say in what is approved and how it is approved. This proposed project has a total lack of transparency.

We pay taxes on expensive homes in Del Cerro and therefore we have a right to be heard.

—Sandra M. Einstein, Del Cerro

I live in Del Cerro, and i would like to express my concern and reasons why I am against the Mega Church and or any other building for the proposed area from I-8 up College Ave.

I find it highly suspicious that as soon as ColRich was approved for the 24 single family homes, they in turn sold the property to the Church. My thought being that this was the Church and ColRich plan all along. Is this something that is normal and that the Planning Department allows, as well as the City of San Diego?

Having said that; my real main concern is Traffic.

The amount of traffic is not sustainable for the area; which also leads to safety issues.Traffic is substantial throughout the day-and more so during morning and evening rush hour as well as school times(Hearst). I wholly object to a ‘smart’ traffic light half way down College so a left turn into the Church parking lot. This would cause undue addition issues along College Ave all the way pass Del Cerro Blvd and unto Rockhurst.

Continuing; I could see more people making a U-Turn at College Ave as well at Del Cerro Blvd and Marne. Even though there now is a temporary ‘No U-Turn’ sign-that does not stop people from making that u turn.; be it making the u turn on Del Cerro Blvd, or exiting the Chevron station. Safety for both pedestrians well as other vehicle drivers should be paramount.

I also have issues with the proposed size of the Church; seating capacity, gymnasium, parking spots, offices and classrooms. All of this compounds the safety and traffic issues and another byproduct is noise increase for the community. Is the area zoned for residential only or for more?

Why should the church have a height variance? Will there be exterior lights from the Church, be it the structures as well as parking area? These are issues I have.

The land where the Church has plans as been an open green area for years, I was against the houses being built prior to the Church. It should be kept open (I am aware of homeless people making use of the area).

I would like you to re-evaluate the the use of this land be it for the Church or any future project and put a stop to any construction.

I appreciate you taking the time to read and notice my concerns, and I do hope there will be a reversal of what is happening to our Del Cerro Community.

—Stewart Roseman, Del Cerro

I write to you as a 28-year resident of Del Cerro, concerned for the future of our community. Some might believe the majority of Del Cerro residents sit in favor of the Mega Project development. However, my position and the overall perspective of those I have spoken with suggests quite the contrary. There are major concerns surrounding the proposed expansion, the viability of this community being the only one that should matter.

Traffic – an increase in traffic is not sustainable, period. SDSU brings enough already.

Safety – major increased risk when walking and driving in heightened traffic.

Size/Use – the shear size of the building is inappropriate for an area specifically designed and originally zoned to be residential. Why is there a need to “squeeze” it in? It simply doesn’t fit!

Transparency – transactions and dealings have been done in secret and without attention so residents do not have a chance to learn, know, understand or become aware of the plans being made. Certainly not by the church, or any of their consultants for that matter.

As a reporter I trust that you take your responsibility to represent all positions in this matter as fairly and as accurately as presented to you, despite your own personal stance. Consider the impact of what’s really going on here and please do the right thing to protect the virtue of our community.

—Valerie Bale, Del Cerro

As a resident of Del Cerro for 66 years I believe that this project is not suitable at the proposed site.The proposed street alterations will not only create more traffic, but will slow traffic and potentially be the cause of accidents resulting from the ingress and egress to the property. Also, the anticipated height of the buildings will be inconsistent with the basically residential community.

I urge you to to rule or vote against this project which would bring no benefit to the Del Cerro community, only a detriment.

—Frank Cavignac, Del Cerro