By DAVID EGE

On Nov. 9, 1989, the Cold War began to thaw across Eastern Europe and for the first time since 1961, citizens were free to cross the Berlin Wall. Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of this historic event at our special programs featuring a young woman’s experience in West Berlin and a professor living in Germany during WWII who reminds us that those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it.

‘Dangerous Delusions’

On Oct. 18 from 2-3 p.m., SDSU Professor Emeritus of Sociology Dr. Rolf Schulze, will discuss his experience growing up in Germany during WWII and witnessing the indoctrination of fellow German children into Nazi ideology, wartime tragedies, and post-war reconstruction. Schulze wrote the book, “Dangerous Delusions: Lessons of a Lifetime,” which compares modern examples of indoctrination to Nazi Germany.

Author talk

Local author J. Elke Ertle will discuss her book, “Walled-In: A West Berlin Girl’s Journey to Freedom” on Oct. 25 from 2-3 p.m., which chronicles the first 21 years of her life growing up in West Berlin during the Cold War. Located 100 miles from the closest West German border, West Berlin was nothing more than a tiny western island in the middle of a large Communist sea. This book probes the concepts of freedom vs. conformity, conflict vs. cooperation, domination vs. submission, loyalty vs. betrayal.

Art show

We are pleased to present the unique sketches, colored pencil and pen and ink drawings of Janetmarie Colby, Oct. 7-31. The works in this exhibit grew years ago out of a desire to make pictures from a more internal source, unplanned work that grows and “becomes” as it is produced. The subject matter is always a surprise as inhabitants of the subconscious mind come out to be seen. Her artist reception will be Oct. 19, noon-2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

In-N-Out Reading Program

The In-N-Out Reading Program encourages kids to read throughout the fall. Starting Oct. 5, kids ages 4-12 who read five books will receive a certificate for a free hamburger. Kids may earn up to three certificates for additional reading. The program runs through Nov. 16. Visit the library to sign up!

Halloween at the library

Our popular “Trick-or-Read” program will once again be taking place at the library on Halloween day. Visit the library any time between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 to participate. Halloween tales will be posted around the library in an interactive exhibit. After walking through the stories, find a librarian and say “Trick-or-Read” for a free book. For extra fun, join us from 4-5 p.m. for “spooktacular” crafts. Costumes welcome. For kids of all ages.

Dates to remember

Oct. 16, 4-5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the Library monthly meeting.

Nov. 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale.

Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale

Nov. 6, 6:30-8 p.m.: San Carlos Area Council Meeting. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Nov. 14, 12:30-2 p.m.: Library Book Club, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Mark Haddon.

— David Ege is branch manager of the San Carlos Branch Library.