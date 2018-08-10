Lincoln Club focus of next Dem meeting

fat transfers, hispanic student association, energix b adult, residential paint, anime free gay hentai movie, kim kardashian nude videocapsmature nudist photos, wild springbreak sex parties, colossus x men gay, mothers day lessons, when could i get pregnant, goth lesbien pornfree psp sex downloads, alles schlucken, free download long homemade adult video, bedeutung eule, free foreplay secrets, sexy doormanhomero cree que bart es gay, wierdporn, how to make your girl climax, porno site xxxx, ss rape, free porn movies of objectswhat does owo mean for escort, pee hole pussy, gay stretching holes, galerias pilladas, denise milani black and white, hillary swank, lesbiankomm in meine arme westernhagen, incredibles violet nude, older redheads thumbs, designer lingerie plus, diaper hypnosis stories, camaro projectlist of all gay celebrities, industry station, geile porns, Red tube xxx avn, best over the counter sex pills, gay christian internet radioyoung romp gay, matures pistol, cindy taylor photos, tushy lesbian, tits big sexy xxx movies, ornamental cherry treeporn star bambi cummings, clínico universitario, naked archeology, black nude girls interracial, nude sax, fat joe akon one videoamateur home made pictures free, albino ice porn, jerry o connell sex scene, real sex magazine 32, altavista gay, Small glasses analcan u get pregnant a week before your period, clip madonna nude, gay prom lansing center tickets, how to get better at drawing anime, teens with depression, lilo and stich xxxCaramel kitten masturbating, wives amateur photography, sexo chicas dormidas, girls sex bikinis naked, belladonna homepage, free blowjobs gallariesorgy of the dead clips, mature sex on tube, porno años 1920, blonde titjob, diane kruger director's cut, shemale lesbians picsbrigitte lahaie clips, pussys photos, new arab sex, copper auburn hair color, indian dogger gallery, pg porn asswatchmen movie sucks, jeux de culs gratuits, gagging deepthroat, sexy scene metacafe, silken asian, amateur boob brunetteblack leisbians with big tits, showing panties, Young phuket porn gifs, pigiama da uomo, the fun of boys peeing outdoors, sexy replies to profilecreate nude webcam account, dog fucking teen gay, free shemale oiled masturbating, sundy carter sexy pictures, digitale reciever, spacegirls xxxfree cousin voyeur porn, pageants "nudist", sex offender registry mass, hot mature real tg pics, free simspsons porn xxx, bolt magazine gaygay fellatio history, captive teens, interracial amateur gay sex, huge titty girls, amateur gay dvd uk, hana fucks horsescameras sexy, blonde bikini teens, video porn petite, vintage moulin rouge art deco pin, rhonda micha nude underworld 3, i'm daddy's little whoreclearance heelys, young girls anal hard fuck, black stripper booty, big dick masturbating, powerpuff girls z episode 18 english subbed, navel fetish sitesxxx milfs youn men videos, childrens princess costume, Audrey bitoni school girl porn, 100 free milf dating louisiana, bikini peitinho, corpse princess animesigns that a girl likes me, college fuck fest party 73, dad little sluts, cumshot hanjob, 520 sprockets, spanich cam4hot black celebrities men, smoking bud nude, john wayne gay controversy, culos con mierda, personal milf web cams, cum covered girlfriends33 week gestation, vannesse hudgens nude pics, plus size boy short panties, homemade video hard, gay fetish webcam tgp, madres e hijos follando gratisaudio girl moaning, lesbian misstres, becky hammon sexy, brad arna sex, smooth ass gay, some hot sexy chicksporn and brittany's bod, homemade but plugs, biblical view of sex with commitment, slave sex mpeg, pay per click adverts, jadee hot indian babe blowjobserezioni maschili, create an erotic story, free pictures animal sex, anal stimulation mistress, free xxx mlif pics, woman nude horsekeri furman nude photos, indian army official site, drop ship adult costumes, ladies in uae, mamada suegra, online comic strip templatepothos porno, adult spanking stories pictures, lesbian teen xxx, wedding crashers scenes, redhead blow job gallery, free canadian pornosvirgin pussy movies, hugh jackman gay, hooters sex video blow job, blonde xxx pics, my sister and me xxx, miracle grow lawn fertilizernotable gay tv actors, fotos tetas grande, penis insertion in vagina, girls show off pussy, beurette sexe gratuit, bikini imgagessnl gay couple, photos of sexy cunts, hombres guapos desnudos, Good pashto xxx garls mp4 xxx, interracial couples asheville nc, freelatina sexdrunken sex orgy red tube, grande girls underground password porn site, Gemma wards naked, artist indian breasts, adult obesity problem, naked lady dancingfree hardcore toons, unconscious fuck, timekiller upskirt, johns hopkins teen reiving study, small rubber flowers calilillie, six year old boys nudeswomen shaging horse, indian hunting privleges, housewife cheating porn, sex between boy, naked housewife galleries, vintage plastic aviator sunglasseslazytown stephanie hentai, teen 3d worlds, sexy large swim shorts for men, clip free hot porn teen video, adult comic net, lesbian strapon pundmsn avec cam, male sex dools, anal pluggers com, ephram wi live webcam, free video ohio big tits, free sex swingeratue erotic tv, free amateur sex video movie, Jenni bombshell but 3gp, blonde mature sucking, porn converse shoes, adults with dorvporn dvds europe, videos pornstars gratis, teen drunk party sex, penis medical fetish, hardcore public sex free, av papagayostrip clubs edison nj, tickling mature woman, buccinator innervation, nude pics kayleigh shackleford, ladies sex marines, nude real estate floridavoyeur teen strip movies, free video of vaginal exam, teen playin with friends pussy, teen boys skinnydipping, windel einnässen, mature jokes comicsindian wells artificial turf, nude cooking show, teen girls with ass, hot euro, surfer submitted sex pictures, free hardcore lesbain pornfrauen die mit hunde ficken, indian jasmine xxx, big black titty woman, marine corps uniform shop, plays for females, amateur cougars moviesimpotence subliminale, ver peliculas ciencia ficcion, lovette lesbian, rachel wood sex scene, celeb stars naked, rose mcgowan in nude fakesfather fucks drunk daughter, jessica jaymes gals4free, free online adult cooking games, naked jones, moms sex cartoon, cojiendo con un caballohot blonde girl with big boobs, ps2 the sims 2 nude cheats, fuck girl and men, Fatgaandsex, remix images, jeri ryan lesbianbusters world ballon fetish, black male white women, animeporn free, gutta toons, registered sex offender and jefferson county, bleed anal sex hiv stoppedfree interracial movies pictures tgp, dick in the but, free latex thumbnails, mature mff threesome, terry hatcher nude free pics, sex in bookstorescleveland browns ben gay, adults with teen girls, free j lo ass, majorette pee so bad, teen fishnet tights solo, pictures of canine sexHymen popping gifs, ihsa cheerleading state, porn sites in conroe, dismissive attachment disorder, rubias morenas, Cute porn stars vaginasXnxx teenchubbysex, broken condom hiv, blonde hunter fucking, how to find a pornstar, lesbians 69 porn, movie pink real teenhusband forces wife to do anal, vintige nylon stockings, sophisticated video strip poker, video sex free download, free gay enema sex movies, pueblo indian coloring
mail

Lincoln Club focus of next Dem meeting

Posted: August 10th, 2018 | Featured, La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club, Politics | No Comments

By Tina Rynberg and Jeff Benesch | La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club

In a 2014 San Diego CityBeat article, journalist Kelly Davis noted: “If money equals power, the Lincoln Club wields it like no other local political organization.”

Jim Miller

Professor Jim Miller — a featured speaker at the Wednesday, Sept. 5 meeting of the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club — will talk about the effect of Lincoln Club actions both on local races (i.e. Photoshopped hit pieces on the Alvarez mayoral campaign) and on California and national campaigns.

Think of the Lincoln Club as the “dirty tricks” right-wing operatives for any local campaign, able to throw unlimited amounts of money behind the candidates or propositions they think best represent their corporate interests, and hit pieces against opposing Democrats and progressive candidates and ballot issues. What exactly is the “shadow government” that the Lincoln Club and their minions perpetuate? What other examples are there in recent elections? What’s their success rate and their most obvious recent failings?

Miller will also talk about how labor unions and pensions are affected by Lincoln Club activity and how their money and influence stack up against each other. What can we expect the Lincoln Club to do in the upcoming November election? How is the Trump effect intertwined with Lincoln Club actions, if at all? What can we do as progressive political activists to counter the Lincoln Club and their nefarious strategies? Is there a future in San Diego County where the politicians will work solely for the community benefit and real solutions, and not the dictates of the very rich and corporatocracy?

Dave Myers

Joining professor Miller will be the ultimate political underdog, who garnered nearly 45 percent of the vote in the June primary election for county sheriff, Dave Myers. Myers battled the nine-year incumbent Sheriff Bill Gore on nearly equal terms in an election that sent shockwaves through the San Diego political establishment.

A justice reform candidate, Myers is a 33-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department and rose to the rank of commander before retiring this year. He is a LMFDC member, a La Mesa resident, and took the brazen step of coming out as a gay man while serving in the traditionally conservative law enforcement community for over three decades. Born and raised in Allied Gardens, Myers has a unique perspective of the social inequities and “good old boys” network that perpetuates the criminal justice system in San Diego County.

When Sheriff Gore promoted Myers to his commander post in 2012, the sheriff lauded his decision. “Dave is a motivator and innovator,” Gore said in a press release. “Dave will undoubtedly bring new ideas and thinking to the table.”

Unfortunately, Myers now says, his ideas were generally met with resistance. Disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how Myers feels about it, given his extensive track record in practically every law enforcement position you could hold. He’s worked in the field, the jails, on homicide investigations, on border-crime issues, and oversaw security in the county’s handful of courthouses and also special events.

Come hear Miller and Myers speak on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive, La Mesa starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit lamesafoothillsdemocraticclub.com.

— Tina Rynberg is president and Jeff Benesch is vice president of programming for the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club. Reach them at jeffbenesch@gmail.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Loading Facebook Comments ...

Leave a Comment