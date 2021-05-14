By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

If “pivot” is one of the keywords in our 2020-2021 lexicon, entrepreneur Dan Romeo is a classic example. He started roasting and supplying coffee to restaurants and businesses throughout San Diego, but when the pandemic hit, and restaurants had to close, his business was affected. Pivot. Romeo started to sell directly to customers. Then came his licensing to brew beer. Pivot. Romeo opened his warehouse to be amongst other things, a coffee house plus a beer and Kombucha bar.

Romeo has focused his business on all of his passions: fair trade coffee, craft beer, Kombucha, bike riding, and skateboards. His shop that combines all these passions is TRVLR, located on Mission Gorge Road. The shop is all about adventure, passion, and enjoying the good life, and Romeo would like you to come to his coffee house to enjoy a tasty cup of coffee, a craft beer, or Kombucha. Relax at his bar or sit at the outdoor picnic tables and savor the flavors of international coffees.

Coffee at The Roastarito

The Roastarito is Romeo’s coffee roasting area. He has a variety of world coffees that he receives in bulk and then roasts to your likeness.

“Currently people are drinking milder coffees. This is a change from years prior when people liked darker coffees. Lighter coffees have more flavor and people really like that,” he said.

Romeo sells 12-ounce coffee and he can roast it in a short amount of time, around 15 minutes. You can call in advance and order your coffee with your desired roast and he’ll have it ready for you.

“All of my coffee is equitably sourced,” he said. “I pay a premium for fair trade coffee. I want to make sure that the farmer gets paid and can feed his family.”

The secret behind amazing decaf coffee is coffee beans that have been decaffeinated with the chemical-free Swiss Water Process in Canada.

One Season Brewing

“San Diego has on average 266 days of sunshine and 72 degrees year-round. I call that one season,” Romeo said. “I’m brewing beers that are light, not hoppy, like pilsners and lagers.”

Brewing beers that you want to drink on a summer day. Beers you want to drink on a beach.

After seven months of working towards his brewing license, Romeo is excited to share his beers with customers.

“I’m currently brewing small batches, but I plan on expanding this year. I can fill your growlers for you. Alternatively, I have 32-ounce growlers that I can provide for you. Take it home and sit on your patio with a cold one,” he said.

Visit One Season Brewing here.

Kombucha

Romeo also brews Kombucha with bergamot oil, giving this drink a light effervescent and grapefruit-like flavor. Enjoy a glass at the bar or fill a growler full of this effervescent, healthy drink and take it home.

Magneto LONGBOARD Skateboards, ONEWHEEL, and State Bicycles

TRVLR is a full experience of wheels, both bikes, ONEWHEEL (single wheel skateboards) and Magneto skateboards made out of bamboo — Romeo’s other passions.

Romeo represents the Magneto Company, based in Carlsbad. He has a variety of bikes for sale and a cool bonus is all bicycle sales come with a 12-ounce bag of coffee and a TRVLR mug.

Romeo left his corporate job in search of less stress and more joy. And he is finding it in the “new normal”.

TRVLR is located at 5839 Mission Gorge Road, Unit D. Behind the 7-11. For more information go to www.travelercoffeeroaster.com.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a san Diego-based travel and food writer. Reach her at dohrnsimpson@hotmal.com or visit www.robindohrnsimpson.com.