By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

There are reasons businesses survive 25 years. Good customer service, good product, good location, and a sense of community are a few of them. McGregor’s Ale House fits all those categories. Employees have stayed here for 15-20 years. The chef is so contented working for the ale house that during the pandemic he initiated a program to provide food for take-out. Now that’s dedication!

You can count on McGreggor’s for good food, all house made, fresh salads, burgers, a variety of tacos and some good ole comfort food like baskets of fish n chips, calamari and chicken wings or strips. You can enjoy brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The reason we’ve survived so long is because of the community,” Ian Linekin, manager and co-owner said. “We’re so grateful and want to support those who have supported us.”

Currently, plans are in full swing for a fun week-long 25th anniversary celebration Aug. 23-28. To give back to the community, McGreggor’s is supporting the Allied Gardens Little League. The league was gifted property for their baseball fields but they receive no city funding. All the upkeep is paid by the parents, family and scholarships.

“We want to raise $25,000 to build a snack shack and offer 10 scholarships for the players each year for five years,” Linekin said.

Six days of festivities are scheduled, including a celebration of San Diego sports with J.D. Wicker, SDSU Athletic Director, as the featured speaker, along with some San Diego sports celebrities on Monday Aug. 23.

Also featured in the week-long celebration are a backyard BBQ, a night of magic and a craft cocktail tasting and a competition. The anniversary wraps up with a grand finale featuring a craft beer festival and music by Russ T. Nailz and Sol Sacrifice. Cover charges for each event vary. Know that you too are giving back to the community.

Opened in 1996 at 10475 San Diego Mission Road, McGreggor’s is known for it’s pub food, cocktails and craft beer menu. The large floor plan of the bar & restaurant features four pool tables, shuffleboard, darts and multiple flatscreen TVs for sports viewing. McGreggor’s also regularly hosts live music. McGreggor’s also has an extensive outdoor patio and space for private events.

Find all the details for the 25th anniversary celebration as well as other events at www.mcgregorssandiego.com.

—Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a San Diego-based food and travel writer. Reach her at dohrnsimpson@hotmail.com or visit www.robindohrnsimpson.com.