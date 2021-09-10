By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

“We didn’t invent Mexican food…. we just made it better.” That is the tag line of Taco Kings — a new restaurant at with a very creative menu located a few doors down from Windmill Farms at 6358 Del Cerro Blvd.

Taco Kings is an offshoot of Birria Kings, two successful food trucks located in South Bay. Look for Birria Kings to open their first on-site location in National City, next time you are in that area.

Let’s talk about Birria. Traditionally it was lamb, but today it is more common to be beef. Those in the know will go out of their way for a good Birria. The meat is marinated in a combination of peppers such as ancho, guajillo and chipotle. Add cumin, thyme, oregano, marjoram and cloves. Cook until tender. This can be done relatively quickly in an Instant Pot. This popular dish is enjoyed in many ways typically as a consomé, stew, tacos or Taco Kings’ Birria Ramen. Sprinkle your dish with diced onions, cilantro, salsa and lime juice.

Taco Kings offers Birria Tacos. They also feature Quesatacos, Quesadillas, Tortas and Ramen.

Another unique menu item is their mulitas, sometimes referred to as a Mexican version of a grilled cheese with meat or smaller double-decker quesadillas with two tortillas. Taco Kings serve three different types: Carne Asada, Adobada and Pollo Asado. Mexican comfort food at its finest.

Along with our old favorites of Wet Chimichangas and Burritos, try the Fries and Chips. They have a few varieties of fries: Carne Asada, Adobada, Pollo Asado and a couple of chips: Carne Asada, Adobada and Pollo Asado. They just sound so fun and worthy of a try.

Two Taco Kings specialties that merit a shout-out are Aguachiles, a type of ceviche coming from Sinaloa that features spicy peppers, red onion, cucumbers and lime juice and a more traditional Ceviche.

If you enjoy Mexican food for breakfast, you will not be disappointed with their selections. They offer the standard Huevos Rancheros and Chorizo with Eggs, or Red or Green Chilaquiles. Feeling like something different? Try the Machaca, shredded beef and scrambled eggs.

Check their website for daily specials www.tacokingsmexicanfood.com. They typically offer a few every week.

