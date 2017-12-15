Mission Times Courier Holiday Guide

Barbie’s Nails and Tails Pet Grooming

6628 Mission Gorge Rd., Suite A

San Diego 92120

619-806-3056

Nailsandtails.com

When visiting Barbie’s Nails and Tails Pet Grooming, one can expect a friendly greeting and an abundance of pet lovers! Each member of their staff has a little fur baby of their own, so you can expect them to take the utmost care of your precious pet and to treat them as if they were on of their own. Barbie’s board certified staff will provide the expert care that your fur baby needs and deserves!

With dog and cat spa prices starting at $45 to $65, they offer services such as shampoo and conditioner, sanitary cut, poop chute, nail trimming/filling, hair brushing and/or combing, fragrance, ear cleaning, moisturizing, treatment for dry, sensitive, or irritated skin, flea and tick treatment, de-shedding, and more! Both last minute and mobile grooming services are available, for your convenience. New clients get $5 off, so come on down and see why everyone’s barking about Barbie’s Nails and Tails Pet Grooming!

Mid Century Vintage Furnishings, Accessories and Gifts

3795 Park Blvd.

San Diego 92103

619-295-4832

midcenturystore.com

Mid Century is locally owned and located on Park Boulevard just south of University Avenue. We are purveyors and curators of eclectic Mid-Century furniture, retro décor and funky, unique gifts.

Find vintage lighting and lamps, decorative goods, wall artwork, and accent pieces from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, in our fun, friendly store.

Discover modern design legacy furnishings, all in excellent condition, including ceramic collectables, stylish creations in glass, and furniture for every room, from side tables and sofas to dressers and dining chairs. All reasonably priced, well-made, and top quality.

We sell and we buy, whether its individual items or entire estates — with attention to detail.

Mid Century is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find us on Instagram and Facebook. Visit us for your holiday gift shopping.

Suzie’s Hallmark

2828 Fletcher Parkway

El Cajon 92020

619-698-7202

tinyurl.com/jj83j5z

Remember: Life is a special occasion.

Here at Suzie’s Hallmark, we are your one-stop holiday and specialty store. Our convenient location makes us the perfect choice for shopping, and our easy access and large assortment of items will meet all your needs.

You will find our store filled with gifts and opportunities to brighten anyone’s day. Locally owned and operated by Suzanne Collier — who has been representing Hallmark for 35 years — with a tradition you can count on. Our helpful and dedicated team is willing to uncover that special item or recommend any one of our vast amounts of treasures.

Let us help you make each day special. We care.