Each year, the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation organizes an amateur photography contest to encourage photographers of all ages to capture their experiences of MTRP and share their unique perspectives with the community. Selected photos are exhibited as part of the annual art program at the MTRP Visitor Center.

The winners of the 27th annual Mission Trails Regional Park Amateur Photo Contest were announced on June 9 and this year’s Best of Show was awarded to Julie Gealta for her work “Pampas Grass in the Sun.” First prizes in various categories went to Enzo Moscola, Ethan Garrett, Jennifer Carmona, Cheryl Old, Mark James, William Combs and Skip Reichenberg.

A record-setting 223 entries were submitted this year, divided into four categories: plants, animals, people, and landscapes; and the contest divisions included children age 12 and younger, teens (ages 13-17), and adults (ages 18+).

All photos were displayed at the MTRP Visitor Center from May 11 through June 21, with the awards reception on June 9. MTRP Foundation board member Betty Ogilvie and her husband, Mike, took the lead in making this year’s event a success, from collecting the applications and photos to installing the works and working with the contest jurors.

The Art Program at the MTRP Visitor Center is organized by the MTRP Foundation and a portion of all artwork sales benefits the park. For more information and a list of this year’s exhibitions, visit mtrp.org/art. The Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor and Interpretive Center is located at 1 Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego. The Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and admission is free.

New at the Visitor Center

In June, we installed a new exhibit on the Visitor Center Terrace that provides an overview of Mission Trails’ geological history. Developed with renowned geologist Pat Abbott, Ph.D., the panels highlight some of the geological events that shaped our modern landscape. We appreciate Republic Services, Superior Ready Mix and the County of San Diego for providing the funding needed to create the exhibit.

Also new at the Visitor Center is an updated Mission Trails branded T-shirt. It has been very popular, so get yours soon! While at the center, view Lesley Goren’s illustrations of California native plants and pick up some of the custom-made cards she created for MTRP.

— Jennifer Morrissey is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.

2019 MTRP Amateur Photo Contest Winners

Best of Show: Pampas Grass in the Sun by Julie Gealta

People’s Choice: Upon a Valley by Tahlia Schilf

Category: Children

First Place: Scaly Lizard by Enzo Moscola

Second Place: Divided Snail by Enzo Moscola

Third Place: Aidan’s Discovery by Aidan Clark

Honorable Mention: My Brother Looking at the Mountain by Angel Peddecord

Category: Teens-Animals

First Place: Snake Snack by Ethan Garrett

Second Place: Water Slider and Tadpoles by Ethan Garrett

Category: Teens-Landscapes

First Place: Sunset in Lake Murray by Jennifer Carmona

Second Place: Motion by the Riverside by Myles Wong

Third Place: Ripples by Ethan Garrett

Honorable Mention: Go with the Flow by Michelle Black

Category: Teens-Plants

First Place: Bee Snack by Ethan Garrett

Second Place: Let the Sunshine In by Michelle Black

Third Place: Still by the Wind by Myles Wong

Category: Adults-Animals

First Place: Portrait of a Roadrunner by Cheryl Old

Second Place: Finch in Fountain Grass by Beth Swersie

Third Place: Blue-gray Gnatcatcher by Michael Peddecord

Honorable Mention: Lizard Smooch by Kelly Lemm

Category: Adults-Landscapes

First Place: April Showers by Mark K. James

Second Place: North Fortuna Trail by Victor Tubesing

Third Place: Big Rocks at Dusk by David Marshall

Honorable Mention: Photo 2 by Rachel Gil

Category: Adults-Plants

First Place: Barking Fungus by Skip Reichenberg

Second Place: Feathers and Storm by Mickey Wilson

Third Place: Splendid Mariposa Lily by Robert MacDonald

Honorable Mention: Amazing Color by Victor Tubesing

Category: Adults-People