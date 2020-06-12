By JENNIFER MORRISSEY

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation is accepting applications through June 30, 2020 for the 2021 art exhibitions at the MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center. Artists can submit artistic interpretations of the natural world in a range of media including paint, clay, photography, pastel, fiber, colored pencil, mixed media, and more. The artworks need to be wall-hung, two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces. A link to the application and more information is at mtrp.org/art.

Artists can enter to have a solo exhibition or be included in a curated group show. Small and large groups of artists can apply together for one of the dedicated large and small group shows. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of jurors and selected works will be presented for a period of six weeks. Artists can also host an opening reception for members of the public.

Questions? Email art program coordinator Vicky DeLong at vbde@cox.net. Deadline for applications is June 30, 2020!



MTRP Zoom backgrounds

Many of us have really missed Mission Trails and may not be able to visit the park for some time. Whether you can come soon or are waiting a bit longer, you can put yourself in the park virtually with our new MTRP Zoom backgrounds.

Maybe you’re taking work meetings online or “Zooming” with family and friends and would like to a pretty background image of a favorite place. Three complimentary images of Mission Trails by park user Jayna McLeod are available, and you can find a link to them from the MTRP homepage along with instructions on how to use on Zoom. Enjoy!

For the latest on the park, visit the MTRP website at mtrp.org.

— Jennifer Morrissey is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation.