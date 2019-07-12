Wildlife Tracking Walks: 8:30 a.m., first Saturday each month – Visitor Center
Guided Nature Walks: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday each week – Visitor Center
Guided Nature Walks Kumeyaay Lake Campground: – 8:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturday each month – KLC Campground
West Sycamore Nature Walk: – 8A a.m., third Sunday each month – Stonebridge Pkwy in Scripps Ranch
Birding Basics Class: 1 p.m., last Saturday each month – Visitor Center
Bird Walks: – 8 a.m., third Saturday each month – check website calendar for meeting locations
Family Discovery Walks: 3 p.m., fourth Sunday each month – Visitor Center
Discovery Table Activity: 10 a.m.–1 p.m., second Saturday each month – Visitor Center
Live Hawk Talk Activity: 9 a.m.–noon, first Sunday each month – Visitor Center
Kids Nature Story & Craft with a Ranger: 10 a.m., Every third Saturday – Meet at KLC Campground Kumeyaay Lake Picnic Structure: RSVP to 619-668-3279.
Native American Flute Circle: 1–3 p.m., second Sunday each month – Visitor Center Outdoor Amphitheater
*Partial listing of Monthly Events at Mission Trails Park. Please view our website for full calendar of free activities, programs, and updates at mtrp.org, or call the Visitor Center at 619-668-3281.