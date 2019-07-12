Wildlife Tracking Walks: 8:30 a.m., first Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Guided Nature Walks: 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday each week – Visitor Center

Guided Nature Walks Kumeyaay Lake Campground: – 8:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturday each month – KLC Campground

West Sycamore Nature Walk: – 8A a.m., third Sunday each month – Stonebridge Pkwy in Scripps Ranch

Birding Basics Class: 1 p.m., last Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Bird Walks: – 8 a.m., third Saturday each month – check website calendar for meeting locations

Family Discovery Walks: 3 p.m., fourth Sunday each month – Visitor Center

Discovery Table Activity: 10 a.m.–1 p.m., second Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Live Hawk Talk Activity: 9 a.m.–noon, first Sunday each month – Visitor Center

Kids Nature Story & Craft with a Ranger: 10 a.m., Every third Saturday – Meet at KLC Campground Kumeyaay Lake Picnic Structure: RSVP to 619-668-3279.

Native American Flute Circle: 1–3 p.m., second Sunday each month – Visitor Center Outdoor Amphitheater

*Partial listing of Monthly Events at Mission Trails Park. Please view our website for full calendar of free activities, programs, and updates at mtrp.org, or call the Visitor Center at 619-668-3281.