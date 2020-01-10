By DAVE THOMAS | Mission Times Courier

For Patrick Henry High senior Jonathan Moreno, finishing out his high school soccer career strong is definitely a goal during the 2019-20 season.

Moreno, who is one of the team captains, is a midfield player leading by his actions, according to head boys soccer coach Justin Clark.

“His role on the team requires him to be able to do it all on both sides of the ball and he is able to take command in the middle of the field,” Clark commented. “I’m looking forward to Jonny growing into the position we have put him and become one of the strengths on our team. He will be someone we will count on in the biggest matches as we get toward the end of the season.”

Patrick Henry, which was sporting a 4-1-2 record heading into the holidays last month, will count on Moreno and others to push them toward a CIF title as the season moves along.

Mission Times Courier recently caught up with Moreno for an interview.

What age did you begin playing soccer and what got you interested in the sport?

I started playing soccer at around the age of 5. The thing that most got me into the beautiful game was my father because he would just kick the ball around with me at such a young age. One day, he took me to practice with a team but I didn’t like it at first. So, I told my dad that I would come back and play when I was 5 years old. Ever since then, I’ve been playing soccer.

What are your goals you want to accomplish both individually and as a team this season?

Individually this season, I just want to have as much fun as I can because it’s my last year here and I want to enjoy it. As a team, I really hope we can make it to CIF and win it. I believe in our team this year a lot and we all work really well with each other most of the time.

What else are you involved in at school besides soccer?

Besides soccer, I am not involved in any clubs or anything like that because soccer has always been my life. I wake up, go to school, go to practice, do homework, and then sleep.

Do you plan to go to college next fall and any hopes of playing soccer at that level?

I do plan on going to community college next fall and I do plan on playing at the college level if not higher.

What advice would you have for any young boys wanting to come out for the team next season?

If anyone wants to come out and try out for the Patrick Henry boys soccer team, come do it. It’s one of my best experiences that I have done during high school. You make new friends, meet people with the same love of the sport you have, and you are just going to have so much fun. You will not regret it.

