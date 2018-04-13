Navajo Planners elections bring new members and new officers

Doug Curlee | Editor at Large

The April 11 meeting of the Navajo Community Planners, Inc. saw some changes to the board after its annual election of officers. The Navajo Community Planners group will see a new chair in charge of the board in 2018.

Longtime chair Matt Adams is stepping down to vice chair, but will remain on the board to help new chair David Smith get acclimated.

Adams is in his last year on the board, and will leave altogether next year.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge over the years, but it’s time for me to step away,” Adams said.

Marilyn Reed was reelected treasurer, and Rich Berg will continue as secretary.

The officer vote came in the wake of the March 14 board elections, in which eight of the 16 seats were up for a vote.

Each board member is elected for a two-year term, and the terms are staggered so that there is always veteran presence on the board.

21 votes were cast in each of the four geographic areas represented.

Stephen Dahms and David Hardy were reelected to represent Allied Gardens as were Doug Livingston and Lance Grucela from Del Cerro.

Board members are limited to eight consecutive years on the board. Livingston had come to the end of his time, but was reelected anyway because, with no opposition, he could serve another two-year term if he got at least 2/3 of the votes. He received 20 of 21 votes, so no problem.

Newcomer Tommas Golia, a real estate agent, will represent Grantville along with Dan Smith.

Danny Fitzgerald and another newcomer, Robert Weichelt, fill the San Carlos seats.

Weichelt will fill the seat of Dan Northcutt, who’s leaving the board after four years.

— Doug Curlee is Editor at Large. Reach him at doug@sdcnn.com.