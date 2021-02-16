The Navajo Community Planners, Inc. (NCPI) will hold its annual elections at its March 10 meeting.

NCPI is the duly authorized planning group that reviews and provides recommendations on land use issues to the San Diego City Council. Elections for community planning groups in San Diego are usually scheduled in early March. This year, the City allowed planning groups to chose alternative voting to in-person elections because of the CODID pandemic.

At it’s Feb. 10 meeting, NCPI decided to hold its elections via the online voting system electionbuddy.com. To cast a vote, residents must submit a proof or eligibility by email to navajoplanners@gmail.com on or before March 5. This email must include voters’ first and last name, email address, eligible address and proof of identity as specified in Article V, Section 2 of the bylaws. The Election Subcommittee will verify eligibility. All eligible voters verified by the Election Subcommittee will receive an electronic ballot via email through the electionbuddy.com platform on March 8 and will be required to cast their votes using the platform on or before March 10 at 6 pm. Results will be announced at the March 10 regular meeting of NCPI.

The following candidates are running for two open seats in each neighborhood:

Allied Gardens: Shain Haug, Chris Galuppo, Dana Cole

Del Cerro: Vince Mikulanis, Donna Valerie, Debra Gonzales, Brian Gile, Iris Fink, Abel Santana

Grantville: David Smith

San Carlos : Mike Murray, Tamar Caspi

For more information, visit www.navajoplanners.org.