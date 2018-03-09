Navajo Road Show to feature Mike Slater

By Judy McCarty | Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated

Navajo Canyon Republican Women, Federated (NCRWF) has a fun evening planned for April 10. It’s our annual Navajo Road Show with Mike Slater, KFMB radio talk show host as our featured speaker.

We’ll be celebrating the successes of our Republican administration — particularly the tax cuts and dismantling of the Islamic State group in the Middle East. We’ll have a Candidate Express, so Republican candidates will also be joining us. A no-host bar, taco dinner and dessert, and the famous Navajo Road Show silent auction will round out the evening.

The event will be held at the Elks Lodge in El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10. Cost is $15 per person; RSVP to ncrwf99@gmail.com, or call Marjie at 619-990-2791. Mail checks to 2295 Needham Road, #4, El Cajon 92020.

Mike Slater, who hosts the “The Mike Slater Show” on KFMB AM 760, has been named one of the “Top 5 ‘Young Guns’ of Talk Radio” by Talkers magazine. He is a frequent guest on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. He will be speaking on the latest political hot topics and the role virtue, gratitude and conservative values play into decision-making. Slater is fond of saying, “America is the greatest nation in the world and San Diego is its finest city. We are so blessed to live here.”

The Navajo Road Show is a play on the famous public television program “Antiques Road Show,” and is a favorite fundraiser for club members. Members donate their new or no-longer-needed collectibles, antiques and other like-new items such as handbags, jewelry, crystal, candles, and kitchen gadgets.

The silent auction starts at 5 p.m. and goes on through the evening. An opportunity drawing for cash, among other things, will keep things lively. We encourage all Republican women to bring their spouses, friends and family to join us for a fun evening.

For those of you not familiar with us, NCRWF is the largest Republican club in the county with membership throughout the area. We are a partisan political organization with member education and the election of Republican candidates and support of conservative principles as our objective. We are a six-time Diamond Award-winning club open to all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

We love meeting with women with similar interests, being active and having a positive impact on the community. We sponsor candidate forums, register new and renewing voters, participate in street fairs and other activities. Individually, we are engaged in the civic and charitable organizations of our choice.

We’ll be back at The Brigantine in La Mesa for our regular luncheon meetings on Tuesday, May 8. For more information on all our activities, visit us at navajocanyonrwf.org and also like us on Facebook.

— Judy McCarty is publicity chair for the Navajo Canyon Republican Women, Federated. Reach her at jhmccarty@cox.net.