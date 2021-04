On March 10, the Navajo Community Planners, Inc. announced the winning candidates in its first-ever online election. The top two vote earners from each of the Navajo neighborhoods are elected to serve a two-year term on the board. The following are the new board members:

Allied Gardens: Dana Cole, Shain Haug

Grantville: David Smith

Del Cerro: Brian Gile, Abel Santana

San Carlos: Tamar, Mike Murray