News Briefs — April 13, 2018

Forum to host ‘law and order’ candidates

On April 29, Temple Emanu-El will host a “Law & Order Candidate Forum.”

The forum will be moderated by Voice of San Diego editor Scott Lewis and county district attorney candidates Genevieve Jones-Wright and Summer Stephan. County sheriff candidate Dave Myers will be answering questions. Sheriff Bill Gore has been invited but has yet to confirm that he will attend the event.

Topics covered during the forum will include criminal justice issues, community safety concerns and victim empowerment, among others. Light refreshments will be served to attendees.

The forum will run 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 6299 Capri Drive in Del Cerro. For more information, call 619-286-2555 or email temple@teesd.org.

San Carlos Rec Center team wins basketball tournament

The boys 14-and-under basketball team from the San Carlos Recreation Department, coached by Nyk Roberson, won the citywide Park and Recreation Department’s Winter Basketball Tournament.

“We had a total of 21 teams in all age levels as part of our winter basketball program. Coach Nyk volunteers his time and expertise to help his players improve their basketball skills and become a motivated team,” said Kristy Wells, center director for the San Carlos Recreation Center.

Robertson has been part of the volunteer San Carlos Recreation Coaching contingent for three years.

To learn more about all the programs at the San Carlos Rec Center, visit sdrecconnect.com or call the Rec Center at 619-527-3443.

Fundraising begins for Lake Murray Fireworks

On Saturday, April 21, Lake Murray Fireworks will begin its fundraising push for the annual Fourth of July event with a kickoff party at Lake Murray Community Park.

The group organizing the fundraising is looking for volunteers to help deliver flyers door-to-door that will ask residents from the 92120, 92119, 91942 and 91941 zip codes to contribute funds for the fireworks and music festival. Organizers report that last year‘s flyer campaign raised over $20,000 toward the cost of putting on the fireworks and music festival. Interested volunteers should meet at Lake Murray Community Park by the playground at 8 a.m. and be prepared to pick a route to canvas with the flyers.

Organizers are also interested in business sponsors. For more information, visit lakemurrayfireworks.org.

Creek to Bay Cleanup seeks volunteers

I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is now accepting volunteers to register for its countywide Creek to Bay Cleanup.

This year will be the organization’s 16th one-day cleanup event that gives residents the opportunity to donate their time to create a cleaner, healthier San Diego County. ILACSD anticipates over 6,000 volunteers will participate in this year’s cleanup, held April 21, from 9 a.m.–noon.

There are 114 cleanup locations in neighborhoods, parks, beaches and open spaces throughout San Diego County for volunteers to get involved. A complete list of cleanup sites is available at CreekToBay.org.

With a tagline of “Your Neighborhood, Our Environment,” Creek to Bay highlights the importance of acting locally to contribute regionally. Volunteers can get involved at a site in or nearby their neighborhood and make a difference for the overall health and beauty of the entire county. In 2017, more than 6,500 volunteers removed over 190,000 pounds of litter and debris during the three-hour event.

While trash removal is a large focus of the event, volunteers will also enhance their communities through beautification projects such as native planting and graffiti removal. These beautification projects restore local outdoor areas and evoke a strong sense of community pride.

Citing a commitment to zero waste practices, ILACSD encourages volunteers to bring their own reusable water bottles, gardening or work gloves, and buckets to this year’s cleanup. By choosing reusable options, volunteers will reduce the amount of plastic waste produced at the cleanup, keeping thousands of single-use bags and disposable gloves out of San Diego’s crowded landfills.

There will also be a “Bling Your Bucket” contest that encourages creativity and conservation. Kids and adults can submit a photo of their decorated reusable trash collection bucket for the chance to win fun prizes.

The Creek to Bay Photo Contest, sponsored by Sony, will also be returning for another year. The photo contest allows volunteers to celebrate their volunteerism and commitment to reducing waste through reusable items. This year’s theme, “Rocking Reusables,” encourages youth and adults to capture photos highlighting their zero waste cleanup habits. The winner of this contest will receive a Sony Cybershot Camera.

Registration information and details regarding the Creek to Bay Cleanup can be found at CreekToBay.org.

County looks to join lawsuit against state

San Diego County may soon throw its hat in with the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the California Values Act, SB 54, that will essentially make it state law to not aid federal agencies in deporting noncitizens.

County Board of Supervisors chairperson Supervisor Kristin Gaspar told Voice of San Diego that she plans on taking up actions against the sanctuary bill and a possible lawsuit against the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the census at the Board of Supervisor’s next closed session on April 17.

San Diego would be joining neighboring Orange County in the lawsuit against the state. Orange County’s supervisors voted unanimously on March 27 to sue the state over SB 54.

San Diego’s all-Republican County Board of Supervisors are likely to follow, although only Gaspar and Supervisor Dianne Jacobs have made official statements supporting the Trump administration’s lawsuit.

“I’ve always supported the great working relationship between the Sheriff’s Department and federal law enforcement agencies, and it needs to continue,” Jacobs said in a press statement. “I support the county joining the lawsuit and look forward to this being on the next closed session agenda.”

City offers new water meter testing

On April 2, the city of San Diego unveiled new water meter testing equipment at a demonstration for media to show its features and how it works.

The new water meter calibration equipment is an upgrade that more accurately determines water flow and allows for adjustments for multiple meters and different sizes. The new $400,000 equipment was purchased and installed following concerns by customers about water meter readings.

Recently, San Diego admitted to overcharging around 300 customers for water. The new equipment will allow customers who think they have a problem with their bill to perform a “controversy test” for a small fee and whether their water meter was working properly or not, they will receive a new smart meter. The city has been replacing old water meters with new smart meters for its customers and hopes to have the approximately 270,000 customers it serves on smart meters by 2020.

To report a problem with your water meter or to request a test, call San Diego Public Utilities water department at 619-515-3525.

Sen. Toni Atkins leads state Senate

In a ceremony at the state Capitol on March 21, Sen. Toni Atkins was sworn in as the 48th president pro tempore of the California Senate. Atkins praised predecessor Kevin de León’s commitment to expanding opportunity for all Californians.

Atkins is the first woman and the first open member of the LGBT community to lead the California Senate.

“It’s the first time. And it’s about time,” Toni Atkins said in a press release. Women and LGBT activists “weren’t waiting — they were working. Marching in streets. Battling in courtrooms. Speaking out. Stepping up. This ascension is their accomplishment, not mine.”

She’s also the first person to serve as speaker of the Assembly and president pro tem of the Senate in 146 years.

The new Senate leader referenced the culture of sexual harassment that has been allowed to fester in the Capitol community.

“To some extent, we bear the burden of past sins too often swept under the rug. We can’t change the past. But we can and should be judged on how we shape the future,” Atkins said, adding that “we know that true culture change cannot be legislated or decreed. It doesn’t occur overnight. And it doesn’t get solved simply by electing women to leadership.”

There will be a San Diego swearing-in celebration on Friday, April 13, at the Jacobs Center Celebration Hall, 404 Euclid Ave. at 2 p.m., followed by a reception.

For more information about the event, visit bit.ly/2GfvShq.

Kaiser Zion looking for volunteers

Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center is looking for compassionate volunteers for a variety of programs.

“With our new hospital opening last year and Zion developing some new programs, we are in need of finding more volunteers from the nearby community,” Katie Williams, Assistant Volunteer Director for Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center, stated in an email to the Mission Times Courier.

According to Kaiser, studies show that a compassionate ear helps patients experience better healing, less anxiety, less pain and ultimately require less medication.

Examples of the types of work volunteers do at the hospital include greeting patients with a smile and escorting them to their destination; getting a blanket or socks for a patient who feels cold; and comforting family members and keeping them informed.

Volunteering opportunities are available on every day of the week from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Volunteers are expected to:

Be able to make a minimum one-year commitment to a regular weekly schedule and assignment, usually four hours per week.

Attend a meeting with the director or assistant director of Volunteer Services and complete required paperwork.

Attend a three-hour general orientation and a four-hour hospital or clinic orientation.

Complete a health screening including TB testing and a background check, provided by Kaiser Permanente.

Maintain an attendance standard of 75 percent of scheduled shifts.

Be placed in a volunteer assignment after completion of orientation and training.

Placement is based on volunteer’s availability, current schedule openings, volunteer’s interest and fit for the position, and hospital or clinic needs.

On April 17, Kaiser Zion will hold its annual volunteer appreciation event, which will also serve as an opportunity to “talk [the volunteers] up to the community while also letting others know they can join us,” Williams stated.

For more information on the April 17 event, volunteering opportunities and how to apply, call 619-528-5191 or visit k-p.li/1E68nRD.

Crusaders Soccer wrapping up spring, preparing for fall

The Crusaders Soccer Club spring season is half over, with well over 425 boys and girls playing on Sunday afternoons through May 6 on the artificial turf fields at Pershing Middle School. At the same time, tryouts continue for the 2018/19 fall season.

Stop by the Pershing fields between noon and 1 p.m. on any Sunday through May 6 to see the mighty MICRO teams (ages 3 and 4) in action on the north end of the field closest to Navajo Road. There games are on-going until 5 p.m. for players up to 14 years of age.

“Spring soccer is a great family event whether you have a child or grandchild playing or not,” said Crusaders Soccer President Terry Cords. “Stop by and check out the excitement and enthusiasm of the players and the families supporting their players.”

Jay Coulter is a long-time resident of San Carlos and his avocation is photographing sports events; primarily youth sports which includes the Crusaders Soccer Club — something he has been doing for more than a decade. Check out his website at jaycphotos.com.

Registration for the recreational fall season will open on May 21. The season will run from Sept. 8 through Nov. 17 for soccer players ages 3 to 19. To register for the recreational fall season, go to sandiegocrusaders.com and click on Fall Recreational Soccer beginning May 21.

Crusaders is always looking for additional volunteer recreational coaches interested in helping to develop players while teaching them sportsmanship, team play, cooperation and soccer skills. For information about coaching, contact Jay Wilson at cscjay@cox.net.

Tryouts continue for the Crusaders Soccer Club’s 30-plus competitive teams for boys and girls born in 2001 up through 2010. Motivated soccer players interested in playing at a competitive level who want to improve their soccer skills with a professional soccer coach, should contact Crusaders Soccer Director of Coaching Rene Miramontes at futbol11@aol.com.