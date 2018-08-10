News Briefs — Aug. 10, 2018

Kiwanis pancake breakfast doubleheader

The Kiwanis Club of Grantville-Allied Gardens will be serving two “all the pancakes you can eat” pancake breakfast fundraisers on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 7–11 a.m. The Saturday breakfast will be held in conjunction with a rummage sale and the Sunday breakfast will be held in conjunction with Team Photo Day for the Crusader Soccer League.

All proceeds from these fundraisers will go to community and youth service projects. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or at the door. Ticket prices are $7 for ages 16 and up, $4 for ages 6 to 15, kids under age 6 are free — and the price includes free refills on pancakes and coffee.

Every year, Kiwanis holds an event to raise the funds needed to support their community and youth services. The first Kiwanis pancake breakfast was held in 1968, a rummage sale was later added to the event which ended in 1988 when Kiwanis opened their first Christmas tree sales lot. The very successful Kiwanis Christmas tree lot operated for an amazing 28 years. We are now back to lifting pancake plates instead of Christmas trees.

All the user groups in the Allied Gardens Recreation Council have been invited to join us at the rummage sale on Saturday morning for their own fundraising efforts. The Sunday morning pancake breakfast will be in support of the Crusader Soccer League Team Photo Day. Over the years, Crusader Soccer has given thousands of local kids the opportunity to play the popular sport of soccer. World Cup excitement, anyone?

For more information about the Grantville-Allied Gardens Kiwanis, visit alliedgardenskiwanis.org.

Crusaders Soccer Club

On Saturday, Sept. 8, the Crusaders Soccer Club (CSC) 2018 fall soccer season will begin with over 1,000 players on 103 teams on many of the fields in our community. There is a wait list for playing in the CSC fall program. There is no charge unless the child is placed on a team.

The CSC annual “recreational division individual and team photo day” will be at the Allied Gardens Recreation Center on Sunday, Sept. 9. The event is the second day of the Grantville-Allied Gardens Kiwanis Club’s pancake breakfast fundraising event that raises money for community service projects. A rummage sale on Sept. 8 kicks off the weekend events. Breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m. both days.

Practice for the teams begins soon for children throughout the Navajo Community and players wearing their CSC T-shirts provided by recreation and competitive sponsor Jersey Mike’s Subs will be seen at various sports fields in the area.

This will be a challenging season for game and practice space through the middle of October due to the renovation of fields. Fortunately, the City of San Diego, through funds allocated by the Allied Gardens Recreation Council, is refurbishing three of the largest fields normally used by players for practices and games, and by schools as part of their physical education curriculum. Skunk Hollow, Lower Lewis and Dailard Elementary fields are receiving a much needed renovation. When completed, the community will have three very green, safe and healthy fields.

Crusaders Soccer recently experienced a break-in and a loss of soccer equipment similar to what has transpired at the Mission Trails and the San Carlos Little Leagues this year as well.

Throughout the summer, CSC is offering free Friday evening clinics at Pershing Middle School. Check their website at sandiegocrusaders.com for more information on all their programs.

City seeks input on investments

The city of San Diego is preparing its new five-year consolidated plan for allocating funds provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The plan will determine how HUD funding will be directed through the fiscal years of 2020–2024.

Local officials are asking for input from residents and will host a series of forums throughout the city in July and August.

“Understanding the communities’ priorities is critical to ensure San Diego is leveraging federal funds for the maximum possible benefit,” Erik Caldwell, economic development director, said in a press release.

Programs to be discussed include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG); HOME Investment Partnerships Program; and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA). More information about the policies can be found at sandiego.gov/cdbg.

For forum dates and locations, visit bit.ly/SDforums. A community-needs survey is also available at bit.ly/SDCPSurvey.

County looks to refund owed money

On July 12, the office San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector (TTC) Dan McAllister announced that the county has $441,000 in refunds to return to residents who overpaid taxes or have other unclaimed money.

“In the past, sadly, most of these refunds were never claimed. We are asking the public’s help to spread the word so we can get this money back to San Diegans,” McAllister said in a press release. “If you’ve done business with any county department, you may have money in your name.”

Refunds are broken into two lists: countywide unclaimed money and unclaimed property tax refunds. To see if your name is on the list of people owed money, visit sdttc.com. Residents who are owed money need to file a refund claim by Sept. 7, before the money is rolled into the county general fund. Email claims to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov; for help, call toll free at 877-829-4732.

“Even if you’re not on the list this year, sign up for our ‘new unclaimed money’ e-notifications so you will get an email when we publish new refund lists,” McAllister said.

In the past five years, the TTC has refunded $480,000.

Current state law says countywide monies that are unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund.

This year, the TTC has unclaimed refunds totaling $441,000. Unclaimed property tax refunds make up $161,000 of that amount, and $280,000 is from other county departments.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $22,720, owed to IME Holdings by the county’s Planning and Development Services.

2.5 millionth pound of trash cleaned from river

In late June, volunteers from the San Diego River Park Foundation (SDRPF) reached a milestone it has “mixed feelings” about when it removed the 2.5 millionth pound of trash from the San Diego riverbed since the group’s river clean-up program was founded in 2001.

“We are blown away and humbled by the dedication of the thousands of volunteers, donors and sponsors who contributed to this achievement,” said SDRPF associate director Sarah Hutmacher in a press release. “But the flip side of this incredible milestone is that there was that this staggering amount of trash needed to be removed.”

This year, hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash entered the river ecosystems, from sources including stormwater debris, litter, dumping and homeless encampments. According to surveys coordinated by the River Park Foundation in spring 2018, 82 percent of the trash in the riverbed is related to homeless encampments. In just the first six months of 2018, volunteers have already removed over 160,000 pounds of trash.

“This organization has been working for over 17 years to achieve a truly trash-free San Diego River,” said SDRPF president and CEO Rob Hutsel. “We still have a long ways to go to achieve this lofty goal, but with the increased partnerships and engagement of our community this year, we are more confident than ever that we will see this goal realized.”

This river cleanup program is supported by donations from the community, as well as sponsors and grantors including: The city of San Diego, The Dorrance Family Foundation, The Hervey Family Fund at The San Diego Foundation, REI, Patagonia, and Think Blue San Diego. To learn more or to volunteer, visit sandiegoriver.org.

SDG&E proposes more EV charging stations

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) proposed two new programs to the California Public Utilities Commission, which aim to build new electric vehicle chargers in public spaces around the city. One pilot aims to bring additional chargers to local parks and beaches; the other focuses on schools and educational institutions, including K-12 campuses, vocational schools, community colleges and universities.

The goal of this new project is to reduce local EV owners’ sense of “range anxiety” — the concern that your car battery will run out of power before reaching your destination or an available charging station — and to make it easier for drivers to switch to electric transportation.

“Our goal is to remove barriers for our customers when choosing an electric vehicle and incorporate charging into everyday life,” SDG&E Chief Operating Officer Caroline Winn said.

“Imagine the convenience of having your car recharged while you enjoy a hike in a park, take a walk on the beach, or watch your children’s athletic event at their school,” she continued.

The programs would prioritize placing chargers in communities that statistically suffer from high levels of air pollution. The American Lung Association rated San Diego’s air quality as sixth worst in the nation and gave the region an F for number of high ozone days annually.

SDG&E’s proposal builds on the growing momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in California. Currently, SDG&E is implementing a half-dozen pilot programs to expand the regional charging network for a variety of vehicles, ranging from passenger vehicles to trucks and forklifts. For more information, visit SDGEnews.com.