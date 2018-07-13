News Briefs — July 13, 2018

Junior Patriot Americans win Section 6

On July 10, the Junior Division Patriot American Little League All Star team beat Encinitas 9–8 to win the Section 6 Junior Baseball Championship tournament. Patriot American went undefeated in the four-team double elimination tournament, also beating teams from Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Penasquitos.

The Patriot American Junior All Star team are 13 and 14 year old players from Mission Trails, Allied Gardens and Rolando Little League. The team is managed by Tyler Hemmings.

Patriot American entered the Section 6 tournament after beating Patriot National 2–0 in the District 33 All Star tournament on July 3. The double elimination district tournament was comprised of a total of six teams. Earlier in the tournament, the Patriot National Team had defeated the Patriot American Team, knocking them into the loser’s bracket. The Patriot American Team fought back through the loser’s bracket and ultimately faced the Patriot National Team again. Up until the final game, the Patriot National Team was undefeated. In the end, the Patriot American Team defeated the Patriot National Team in back to back games to win the tournament and then moved on to the Section 6 All Star Tournament.

Patriot American will now advance to the Southern California State tournament in Aliso Viejo. Ten sections compete in the 10-day tournament starting July 21.

Grantville nonprofit receives large grant

Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) — a nonprofit based in Grantville — has been awarded a $100,000 Mission Support grant from Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF). The grant will support JIT’s work to engage a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being.

This is the third consecutive year JIT has received a Mission Support grant from AHF. This year’s $100,000 grant will allow JIT to innovate and improve its services for young people who exit the foster care system without family support. The grant is part of AHF’s nine-year commitment to nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing health and wellness in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

In a press release, interim AHF executive director Elizabeth Dreicer stated, “Grants are awarded to nonprofits in San Diego and Imperial counties who serve the most vulnerable of our populations: the poor, children, elderly and the homeless. The 2018 Mission Support Grant amounts range from $25,000 to $100,000 per recipient, totaling $1 million.” She noted that the awarded organizations can use the funding as they see fit, allowing them to apply the grant in a way that best meets the most pressing needs of the people they serve.

“Through Alliance Healthcare Foundation’s core operating Mission Support grant program, Alliance Healthcare Foundation models what mission-driven collaboration looks like,” said JIT Executive Director Don Wells. “This program allows us to be more adaptive to the evolving needs of the transition-age foster youth we serve daily. We’re encouraged to spend our time thinking about what works, not what’s likely to get funded.

“One of our participants once said that when he left foster care, he had a dream, but he lacked the means to achieve that dream without the critical resources and relationship support he thankfully received from us,” Wells continued. “The Mission Support funding from Alliance Healthcare Foundation reflects the same sort of investment, providing the means, inspiring confidence and allowing us the flexibility to create responsive, innovative services that are essential to the youth we serve.”

Junior Achievement teams with YMCA

Junior Achievement (JA) — a Grantville-based economic educational program — will be partnering with YMCA of San Diego County in a “strategic collaboration.”

The new initiative will allow YMCA veteran, Steve Rowe, to serve as JA’s interim chief executive officer, as JA searches for a new CEO. Rowe served the YMCA for 38 years before retiring in December 2016. Under his leadership, the nonprofit successfully raised $20 million to build two new facilities and provide major renovations to the original YMCA facility in La Mesa.

“We are looking forward to working with Steve and the YMCA team to help JA accomplish its goal of serving 20 percent of the San Diego student population by 2020,” stated JA board of directors chair Linde Hotchkiss.

JA and YMCA have a unique partnership that began in 2003. When JA launched Mission Fed JA Finance Park in 2015, YMCA was one of the first community partners to support the new high-tech budgeting center with their prominent “YMCA Shop” that has impacted 18,000 young adults since the park opened.

“We are grateful for this continued collaboration that further strengthens JA’s mission on educating students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, with the Y’s focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” Hotchkiss stated.

Red Cross looking for hero nominations

The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties is looking for “ordinary” people with extraordinary courage — someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in their community — to be nominated for the group’s 16th Annual Real Heroes Breakfast.

“Not all heroes wear capes; in fact, we’re surrounded by unsung heroes every day. Perhaps you know a family member, colleague, neighbor or friend who has performed a selfless act of bravery or humanitarian service. We want to recognize ordinary people with extraordinary courage right here in our communities,” said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, in a press release. “We are seeking nominations from the public to locate and honor the many deserving heroes among us.”

The annual Red Cross Real Heroes Awards Breakfast honors those making an impact through their brave and compassionate actions, demonstrating a true commitment to creating safer, stronger communities.

Since the event’s inception, over 100 heroes have been honored. Watch the inspirational stories of previous honorees at youtube.com/SDICRedCross.

This year, honorees will be celebrated across nine categories: adult, animal welfare, community leader, community partner, fire and rescue, humanitarian, law enforcement, military and youth. For complete category descriptions, visit redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes.

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders and event sponsors. Honorees are then selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission, and leave a lasting and positive impact on the residents of the community.

This year’s Real Heroes award recipients will be honored at the event on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, aboard the U.S.S. Midway Museum.

To nominate a hero, submit a nomination form by July 31 via the avenue easiest for you: online at redcross.org/sandiego/realheroes; by email at Events.SanDiegoCA@redcross.org; by fax at 858-309-1285; or by postal mail at Red Cross, Attn: Real Heroes, 3950 Calle Fortunada, San Diego, CA 92123.

Crusaders Soccer Club’s community service

On Saturday June 9, the Crusaders Soccer Club (CSC) Competitive Division Boys 2006 team coached by Seth Tunick, and the Girls 2008 team coached by Ivan Melendez, joined with Boy Scout Troop 950 for a morning clean-up in and around the two artificial turf fields at Pershing Middle School. They cleaned up the fields, inside and outside the fence surrounding the fields, as well as the hillsides on Boulder Lake and San Carlos Drive.

This was a project initiated by Spencer Scribner, a father whose son plays on the Boys 2006 CSC Team. CSC teams practice and have games on the turf fields. Boy Scout Troop 950 meets at Pershing Middle School and is always willing to lend a hand for a community service project.

In total, 31 bags of trash were collected. Additionly the sidewalks were swept, and about a cubic yard of dirt was moved off the sidewalks and returned to the hillside.

The CSC teams and Boy Scout Troop 950 agreed this would be done regularly as a community service project.

Registration for CSC’s Recreational Fall Season program for children ages 3 to 18, which begins on Saturday, Sept. 8 and ends July 31. Visit crusaderssoccer.com for more information about the season and other upcoming clinics and camps.