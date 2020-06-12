By PATRICIA MOONEY

Hello neighbors! We hope you are all faring well as summer approaches, restrictions are lifted, and our favorite places such as restaurants, parks and beaches begin to open back up. The first thing we’d like to share is a website that shares the most up-to-date information about health and social services as well as disaster alerts and resources. That is 211 San Diego and you can access it at 211sandiego.org.

If you have not yet filled out the 2020 census, please do. The census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. In census years past, people have failed to engage, thus affecting the amount of federal dollars that the state of California receives. Not only that, census results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. The census has a rich history in that the U.S. has counted its population every ten years since 1790. Please do your part! Visit 2020census.gov.

The City of San Diego has alerted us that due to the pandemic quarantine, there are a few new caveats to follow that will help protect our trash and recycling workers, as follows:

Put your masks, gloves, disposable wipes, tissues and napkins in the trash bin and not the recycling bin.

Empty and flatten cardboard boxes to make more room in your recycling bin.

Bundle any used personal protective equipment that you may bring home into a wad to minimize exposed surface area when putting in the trash.

See the full list at recyclingworks.com.

SCAC meetings are now on hiatus until further notice. If you wish to be added to the Interested Persons List, have a topic you would like to learn or give a presentation about, please contact San Carlos Area Council vice president Patricia Mooney at patty@crystalpyramid.com.

Enjoy yourself and stay safe!

— Patricia Mooney is vice president of the San Carlos Community Council.