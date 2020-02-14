By DAVID EGE

The annual Robotics Showcase Extravaganza is back at San Carlos Library on Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us in the library’s lower parking lot for the robotics showcase, where teams from Dailard Elementary, Pershing Middle, Lakeside Middle, Patrick Henry High and the San Carlos neighborhood will display their robotic creations. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., stop by the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery to make your own interactive robotic craft.

Art show: Our featured artist, Aniko Makranczy, will display her unique, abstract art from Feb. 5 to March 3. Her paintings emerge from an amalgam of impressions and memories that translate into form and color. These abstract works explore relationships, looking at shape, line, color and value, to create a composition that expresses the connection and the space among and between the elements. Her reception will be on Feb. 15, from noon-2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

CBD education : Join us for a CBD workshop presented by Holistic Caring founder Elisabeth Mack on Feb. 21, at 2-3 p.m. Holistic Caring is a concierge medical cannabis consultation service helping educate, guide, and support patients with product choices, dosages, and timing. Elisabeth professionalizes medical cannabis by equipping professionals and providers to have these conversations as part of everyday life, and general patient care.

Author talk: On Feb. 28, at 2-3 p.m., author Jessica Johnson will discuss her book, “Abandoned San Diego.” Abandoned San Diego is a trip back in time, visiting 19 sites that are in some level of deterioration, but still offer a glimpse into a different period in San Diego’s past. Along the way, we will take a richly illustrated journey to old mines, fading towns, burned-out ruins, and pioneer cemeteries, among other fascinating places.

Persian New Year concert: Join us on March 11, at 6:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz! Farhad Bahrami of Dornob music collective, Stacey Barnett, and friends will be playing traditional Persian music. Farhad teaches World Music and Middle Eastern Ensemble at Grossmont College and has been playing music for 40 years. Stacey graduated from SDSU in 2017 with a degree in Music/Vocal Performance and performs with groups singing in a variety of languages such as Farsi, Armenian, Turkish, Romanian and English.

Paws to Read: Read aloud to therapy dogs on Feb. 29, at 11 a.m.-noon. Studies show that children can improve their confidence and reading skills by reading aloud to animals. Dogs make the perfect nonjudgmental audience. All therapy dogs are provided courtesy of Love on a Leash, a foundation for pet-provided therapy.

Challenge Island: Challenge Island encourages creativity, critical thinking, and social skills while instilling a love of science and engineering. On March 11, from 4-5:15 p.m., kids will learn about the classic book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” They will then learn about the game croquet and build a flamingo croquet course inspired by the book. Ages 8-12. Registration required. Call 619-527-3430 to sign up.

Slime and non-Newtonian fluids: On Saturday, March 14, from noon-3 p.m., middle school kids can learn about slippery, gooey, oozy slime. Did you know you could use slime to model phenomena in the natural world like glaciers, mudslides and quaking bogs? Prepare for slimy fun as we investigate the interplay between viscosity, friction and gravity. A partnership with UC San Diego Extension. Ages 9-12. Register online at sandiego.gov/LibraryNext.

Dates to remember

Feb. 17: CLOSED for President’s Day.

Feb. 19, 4-5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the L ibrary monthly meeting.

March 4, 6:30-8 p.m.: San Carlos Area Council Meeting. Members of the community are invited to attend.

March 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale.

March 7, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale.

March 12, 12:30-2 p.m.: Library Book Club, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein.

— David Ege is managing librarian of the San Carlos Branch Library.