News from the Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council

By Shain Haug

The next Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council (AGGCC) Town Hall Meeting will be Tuesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Library, corner of Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street in Allied Gardens.

Our speaker will be Sen. Toni Atkins, who has a long and honored history of representing San Diegans and their interests. She began as a staffer for Councilmember Christine Kehoe; was then elected to the San Diego City Council; then became a member of the state Assembly where she presided as Speaker; and, most recently, she became a member of the state Senate where she serves as the President Pro Tempore. She is a dynamic speaker who addresses her audiences on a broad range of topics and does not shy from controversy. We have let her know that we plan to challenge her on some of the hot issues of the day. It should prove to be a most interesting session.

Trees along Zion and Arbor Day

You may have noticed the new trees planted along Zion Avenue. This exciting project was initiated by AGGCC members Sophia Frost and Jessica Read. They reached out to Councilmember Scott Sherman’s office, which connected them with Vince Mikulanis, the urban forestry representative for our area.

Over 30 trees are planted in the planting strips between Zion Avenue and the sidewalks. Residents have been asked to water them to help with establishment, and will be provided with “Gator Bags” that are an easy way to accomplish this task. The Community Council will also be helping out with watering the trees.

We will celebrate our urban forestry and the new Ascension Lutheran Church Community Garden at our own Arbor Day on April 7 at 10 a.m. Details to follow.

The AGGCC board of directors meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Library, at the corner of Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street. Our next board meeting will be March 6. You can support our work for the community by subscribing to or advertising in the newsletter, by attending our town hall meetings, and by giving us your ideas about what the community most needs.

— Shain Haug is the president of the Allied Gardens-Grantville Community Council. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com. Visit the council’s website at aggccouncil.org. You can also send suggestions to aggccouncil@gmail.com.