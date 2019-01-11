By Shain Haug

Our holiday activities are past, but not yet out of mind. You enjoyed the lights on the flyover bridge. On Dec. 12, the tree at the Triangle on Waring Road and Zion Avenue was lit by outstanding students from Foster and Marvin elementary schools, Faith Good and Jameson Thornton. Thank you Faith and Jameson, and thanks to their parents for their commitment to their education. Remember that the school children of today are our future.

Our celebration continued on Dec. 13 with the 21st annual Holiday Festival at Lewis Middle School. A full house enjoyed a concert by Lewis Orchestra; holiday readings; songs by the children from Foster and Marvin; drawings for Barnes and Nobel gift cards; and a reception. Our thanks to Marilyn Reed for continuing this grand tradition.

Photographs of our holiday weeks will be posted on our website at aggccouncil.org.

Our next Town Hall Meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Library at the corner of Zion Avenue and Glenroy Street. Bob Gordon, M.D., will give his talk, “Birds of Prey from All Angles.”

Gordon has published many scientific papers including “The Use of Canines in the Detection of Human Cancers.” He has more than 15 years of experience with raptors and rehabilitation work with Project Wildlife. His work has included giving educational talks at Mission Trails Regional Park, the Museum of Natural History, Wildlife Research Institute’s Hawk Watch, and the San Diego Zoo. Huxley, Gordon’s pet Harris’s Hawk and frequent companion, will also be there to host your questions.

The board of directors meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Benjamin Library. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 8 (delayed one week because of the New Year’s Day holiday).

There is much we would like to do in 2019. The Allied Gardens we love is ours to preserve against the pressure for residential expansion and Grantville is beginning a momentous change in which we must be a part. Join our board and we will support your passions for the neighborhood. Our communities need you.

— Shain Haug is the president of the Allied Gardens Grantville Community Council. Reach him at aggccshain@yahoo.com.