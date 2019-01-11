By Kathryn Johnson

Happy New Year to all! Your library staff is very excited for the upcoming year as we have lots of fun and informative programs coming up. By taking advantage of our free programs you can embark on a vegan adventure, get in some mindfulness and meditation and finish off with some fitness fun. As always, our programs are free (thank you Friends of the Library) and all are welcome.

Book sale

Did you resolve to stick to a budget this year? Are you a voracious reader? If so, mark your calendar for Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for our Friends of the Library book sale. By shopping this sale, not only will you feed your reading habit, but you will also be supporting our Friends who help us with programming and other library essentials.

Looking for a few good apps?

On Friday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., Oasis will be hosting a “Sampler of Fun iPad and iPhone apps” program at the library. Participants will explore a sampling of fun apps, including voice recording, free video calls, movie reviews, travel enhancers, e-readers and more. Some apps are available on Android and other tablets. Bring your Apple ID and password so you can download some of the apps demonstrated.

Welcome Home Drive continues

Our collection of donated materials destined for the Zephyr housing complex for homeless veterans grows day by day. Thank you to everyone who has already donated full-size sheets, cutting boards, cleaning products and cookware. We will continue the drive through the month of January if you are interested in donating to our soon-to-be neighbors.

Looking for volunteer homework helpers

We have a fun opportunity for volunteers to help elementary and middle school students with their homework on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. If you are available one or both of these afternoons and willing to help out please submit an application by going to the library’s homepage at sandiego.gov/public-library. Once on the homepage, go to the “I want to…” drop-down menu and select “volunteer at the library.” This page will guide you through the process and connect you with the platform we use for volunteer management. If you have any questions, feel free to call the library at 619-533-3970.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure

All city libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Are you a Library Lover?

If you enjoy the library and are looking for an outlet to express your appreciation, keep an eye out for our February Library Lovers’ Month coloring contest. Starting Jan. 22, people of all ages are encouraged to participate by telling us why you love the library and coloring a heart. Prizes will be awarded to one winner from each age category.

— Kathryn Johnson is branch manager of the Allied Gardens-Benjamin Branch Library. Reach her at JohnsonKA@sandiego.gov.