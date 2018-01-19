News from the Allied Gardens Library – Jan. 19, 2018

By Kathryn Jonson

The staff of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library would like to wish everyone in our community a happy 2018! We are very excited for the new year and have a few new things happening at the library.

Book sale: Once again it’s time to mark your calendars for the next Friends of the Library book sale. It will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your patronage of this sale provides our wonderful Friends group with funds to support our amazing library programs.

Good news for working parents: We are very fortunate to be able to offer three story times per week. Unfortunately, they all take place during In February. We will be starting a STEAM story time for young patrons and their caregivers. Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. children will enjoy songs, rhymes and books as well as a cool demonstration or challenge afterward that will focus on science, technology, engineering, art or math.

Handmade @ Your Library: Our monthly adult craft program will continue in January. Attendees will be making a wearable felt flower project and all supplies will be provided. The program will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending, please call the branch at 619-533-3970 or stop in to sign up.

Composting 101: On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., master composter and area resident Ray Valchek will present information for those interested in composting. Valchek will provide information for people new to composting and have time to answer questions at the end for those who are composting already.

‘New Year, New You’ book display: If you, like many, have made a resolution this year, the library is the place to help you get on track. This month’s book display includes titles for those interested in yoga, curious about bird watching or wanting to eat healthier. Even if you did not make a resolution this year, this display is sure to help you find a new interest or hobby. Be sure to check it out.

Free street safety program: The library is offering a free Oasis class on the topic of street safety. Attendees will benefit from good advice for identifying, avoiding, deterring and escaping threatening situations. All are welcome to join us on Friday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.

Tax help at the library: Our library will be offering free tax preparation assistance again this year. Starting on Monday, Feb. 5, AARP volunteers will be available to assist low income patrons prepare and submit their taxes. This will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday and noon to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 10. This service is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

‘Kinetic Collage’ at the Benjamin Library

Featured local artist, Greg Lloyd states, “I still believe that art should amaze, entertain and inspire.” Indeed, his psychedelic abstract images born from rock concert light shows will amaze you. “Kinetic Collage” is designed to be experienced as a live performance but these digital freeze-frame images representing 1/30 of a second of Lloyd’s continuous video art performance will dazzle your eye and mind. Stop by during January and February to view Lloyd’s radiant creations and learn more about his exciting projects.

— Managing librarian Kathryn Johnson and the staff of the Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library can be reached at johnsonka@sandiego.gov.