News from the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation

Jennifer Morrissey | Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation

Calling all artists

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation (MTRPF) offers the opportunity for visual artists to display their work at the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor & Interpretive Center. The exhibitions are limited to wall-hung, two- and three-dimensional works, and can showcase one artist as well as small or large groups. Two exhibitions are organized each year that combine the work of artists wishing to exhibit, but who are not part of a formal group and who do not wish for a solo exhibition.

The exhibitions are on view for a period of six weeks, and the artists are given the opportunity to have an “opening” in the Visitor Center. Certain jurying criteria must be followed as outlined by the MTRPF, and all funds raised by the Mission Trails Regional Park Art Program are used to support programming and park improvements.

Applications for exhibitions are only available and accepted from May 1 through June 30 for the next exhibition year. Entry deadline for 2019 is Saturday, June 30. For more information, please visit our website at mtrp.org.

Get involved in the park

There are many opportunities for you to get away and participate in free, educational outings at Mission Trails Regional Park, which now encompasses more than 7,200 acres. Whether your interest is star gazing, birding, or just getting to know MTRP better, there are several ways to get involved.

In partnership with the San Diego Astronomy Society, Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP) offers free star parties at both the Kumeyaay Lake Campground Day Use Lot near Santee and the West Sycamore staging area, east of Scripps Ranch. In May and June, the events will take place 8–10 p.m., meeting on May 25 at West Sycamore and on June 8 at the Kumeyaay Lake Campground. The events are always weather permitting, and cloudy skies or rain cancel the event. Find out more about the San Diego Astronomy Society at sdaa.org, and directions to West Sycamore are available on mtrp.org

On the last Saturday of each month, MTRP trail guide and resident birder Winona Spollock leads a 90-minute class to learn five simple techniques for identifying birds at a glance. You’ll also learn how to use a field guide so if you have one, bring it along. This free program begins at 1 p.m. in one of the Visitor Center classrooms, and our next installment is on May 26 — join us!

Did you know that Lake Murray is part of Mission Trails Regional Park? After a guided walk at Lake Murray with a volunteer MTRP Trail Guide, you’ll never see this local treasure the same way again! Every third Tuesday of the month, a 90-minute “walk and talk” takes place 9–10:30 a.m. The meet-up location for June 19 is the ballfields; check the MTRP website for future months’ meet-up locations.

Upcoming events

On Sunday, May 20, vocalist Lillian Palmer will perform at MTRP, a free concert that begins at 3 p.m. Palmer will perform works by George Gershwin, Cole Porter and others, with Ed Kornhauser on keyboard and Doug Walker on bass.

For several years, Mitsuo Tomita and Charles Carter have organized free concerts at the MTRP Visitor Center, which take place twice a month. See a list of upcoming performers at mtrp.org, or pick up a list of all of our 2018 performances at the MTRP Visitor Center.

Every second Sunday of the month, 1–3 p.m., hear a Native American flute circle in the MTRP Visitor Center. Come on Sunday, June 10 to hear them and also attend the reception for the MTRP Annual Amateur Photo Contest, 2–4 p.m.

The MTRP Visitor & Interpretive Center is located at 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Mission Trails Regional Park calendar of events*

Wildlife Tracking Walks – 8:30 a.m., first Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Guided Nature Walks – 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday each week – Visitor Center

Guided Nature Walk – 8:30 a.m., second and fourth Saturday each month – Kumeyaay Lake Campground

Birding Basics – 1 p.m., last Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Bird Walks – 8 a.m., third Saturday each month – check website for meeting location

West Sycamore Nature Walks – 8 a.m., third Sunday each month – Stonebridge Parkway in Scripps Ranch

Family Discovery Walks – 3 p.m., fourth Sunday each month – Visitor Center

Discovery Table Demos – 10 a.m.–1 p.m., second Saturday each month – Visitor Center

Live Hawk Demos – 9 a.m.–noon, first Sunday each month – Visitor Center

West Sycamore Volunteer Crew – 8 a.m., first Sunday each month – Stonebridge Parkway in Scripps Ranch

Habitat Restoration Volunteer Crew – 8 a.m., second Saturday each month – Kumeyaay Lake Campground Day Use Lot

Trail Improvement Volunteer Crew – 8 a.m., third Sunday each month – Kumeyaay Lake Campground Day Use Lot

Park Beautification Volunteer Crew – 8 a.m., fourth Saturday each month – Kumeyaay Lake Campground Day Use Lot

Star Gazing with San Diego Astronomy Association – Sunset to 10 p.m. – check website for date and locations

Native American Flute Circle – 1–3 p.m., second Sunday each month – Visitor Center Outdoor Amphitheater

Wild Read Book Club – 1:30 p.m., May 13 – RSVP Required – Visitor Center

Free Concert – 3 p.m., Sunday, May 6, Peter Sprague, guitar – Visitor Center

Free Concert – 3 p.m., Sunday, May 20, Lillian Palmer, vocalist – Visitor Center

Free Concert – 3 p.m., Sunday, June 3, Celtic Notes & Strings – Visitor Center

*Partial listing of Monthly Events at Mission Trails Park. View our website for full calendar of free activities and programs, visit mtrp.org, or call the Visitor Center at 619-668-3281.

— Jennifer Morrissey is executive director of the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit corporation. To learn how you, your community group or company can support Mission Trails Regional Park, please contact jmorrissey@mtrp.org.