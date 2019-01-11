By David Ege

The staff of the San Carlos Library would like to wish everyone in our community a happy 2019. We are very excited for the new year and are looking forward to the exciting programs and events we have on deck in the coming months. We look forward to seeing you at the library!

Adult speaker series

On the third Friday of each month, join us for our speaker series. This year, our series will cover a variety of topics including local history, health and wellness, San Diego wildlife, and much more!

This month, Master Gardener Lucy Warren, will discuss California native plants and gardening strategies on Jan. 18 from 2–3 p.m. You will learn some new tools for recognizing which plants will work best in your yard and how to keep them looking great all year long. Warren will also discuss how to develop a plant palette and choose plants that grow well together.

Author talks

On the fourth Friday of each month, the library welcomes local authors to discuss new and upcoming publications.

We begin the series with Patrick L. Abbott, who will discuss his book, “Geology — Mission Trails Park” on Friday, Jan. 25, from 2–3 p.m. A native San Diegan and SDSU professor emeritus of geology, Abbott brings his passion for teaching and extensive research to the San Carlos Library as he presents 126 million years of the Mission Trails Regional Park’s geological history.

Art shows

Each month, local artists showcase their art in the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery. Feel free to stop by and vote for your favorite piece during the month. The library also holds a reception for each artist. Check the calendar for event details.

Our first show of the year will showcase the small quilts by Noreen Ring. Stop by the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery between Jan. 7–31 to view her work, which she describes as “otherworldly.” Ring’s work portrays Earth, mountains, rocks, flowers, the sky, the stars, moons — things that we know exist with certainty but aren’t sure of the details and how they might fit together somewhere else, on another earthly plane. On Jan. 19, from noon–2 p.m., please join us at the reception to meet Ring and celebrate her work. Refreshments will be served.

Learn about harbor seals

On Jan. 16, 2:30–3:30 p.m., attend this interactive program to learn all about harbor seals. Through stories and photos brought to you by the Seal Society, you will learn what kind of animal the harbor seal is, what seals do each day, and how to tell the difference between a seal and a sea lion. Ages 5–10.

Challenge Island: Parisian Eiffel Tower

Challenge Island returns to the San Carlos Library on Jan. 23 from 4–5:15 p.m. Children ages 8–12 will use creativity, critical thinking and social skills to learn about the history and architecture of the Eiffel Tower. This popular science and engineering-based program fills up quickly, so please register early by calling 619-527-3430.

Dates to remember

Jan. 10, 12:30–2 p.m.: Library Book Club

Jan. 16, 4–5:30 p.m.: San Carlos Friends of the Library monthly meeting.

Jan. 21: CLOSED—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Jan. 22: CANCELLED—Youth Chess

Feb. 1, 1:30–3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used Book Pre-Sale. Join SCFOL during the sale.

Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale

Feb. 6, 6:30–8 p.m.: San Carlos Area Council Meeting. Members of the community are invited to attend.

—David Ege is branch manager of the San Carlos Library. Reach him at DEge@sandiego.gov.