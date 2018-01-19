News from the San Carlos Library – Jan. 19, 2018

By Sue Hotz

What’s new in 2018?

As 2017 concluded, historians began recording their perspectives of the year’s watershed moments. Watch for a plethora of political tomes.Annually, the Merriam-Webster English dictionary adds about 1,000 new words.

Many words originate from technological advances, others from the world’s tenuous social and political atmosphere. Examples of 2017’s new or repurposed words include “imbroglio,” a public scandal; “hornswoggle” as a verb means to bamboozle and as a noun it means a hoax; “abandonware” describes equipment that is too old to service (can you say, “My first cell phone?”); “Seussian” relates to Dr. Seuss stories or characters; a “bunny” is an easy basketball shot; a “conlang” is an invented language like Star Trek’s Klingon; and everyone’s favorite, the repugnant “photobomber!”

In 2017, advances were made toward the realization of a new San Carlos Branch Library with design tweaking, and site remediation. Your continued support in 2018, through San Carlos Friends of the Library (SCFOL) memberships and donations, monthly used books sale purchases, and program attendance, will all contribute to reaching our goal.

Artists

The SewMates’ quilts will be on display until Feb. 1, in the Winer Family Community Room & Art Gallery. Barbara Dixson, Sarah Esch, Gloria Henderson, Peggy Howe, Florence Kopf, Betty Leal, LaVera Oberle, Wanda Pasek, Jackie Renger, Barbra Shepard , Madeleine Strozier, Clairon Tade, Bobbi Tusinski, and Judy Wilson are all participating with handmade quilts depicting the theme, “Nature and Wildlife.”Feb. 6–March 1, Zandy Gilmaher will display her works painted with rich oils, fluid watercolors and bold ink. Gilmaher’s show of oils, “Earth, Air, Fire,” includes the “Dragon Series,” which was inspired by the South Pasadena Float in the 2005 Rose Bowl Parade. In this painting of the float, Gilmaher’s self-portrait is in the audience wearing her alma mater SDSU sweatshirt. February’s show will also include selections from Gilmaher’s “Dance of Life,” and “California Spring” series. A reception for Gilmaher will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, noon–2 p.m., in the San Carlos Branch Art Gallery.

Books for your reading list

Jan. 26, 2–3 p.m., join author Philip Pryde as he discusses the history and biodiversity of San Diego County. Did you know that due to the area’s many ecological zones, from tide pools on the western shore to a portion of America’s driest desert on its eastern edge, San Diego has more bird species (516) than any other U.S. county? Pryde’s engaging slide show will acquaint you with the many ways that San Diego County is one of the most fascinating and unique regions in the United States. Pryde is the author of “San Diego, an Introduction to Region,” now in its fifth edition.Feb. 8, 12:30–2 p.m., the Library Book Club is discussing “Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America” by Eric Larson. This is a non-fiction book written in a novelistic style. Larson is a gifted storyteller, who draws us into the magical times of the 1893 World’s Fair, the brainchild of Daniel H. Burnham. The fair attracted historical figures like Thomas Edison, Buffalo Bill, Theodore Dreiser, and Susan B. Anthony; it also attracted serial killer Henry H. Holmes, a young doctor who, in a malign parody of the White City, built his torture palace, “World’s Fair Hotel,” just west of the fairgrounds.

Free speaker and OASIS programs

Jan. 19, 2–3 p.m.: “Old Town to New Town.” Join us as the San Diego History Center discusses the transformation of early San Diego from a small Mexican pueblo to the second largest city in California. This presentation explores the geographical shift from Old Town to New Town — as well as the cultural and economic implications of the move.

OASIS: Feb. 16, 2–3:30 p.m., “Fall Prevention & Home Safety” will be presented by Scripps’ injury prevention expert, Paige Colburn Hargis. Falls are the leading cause of injury for seniors. Hargis will supply information on how to make your home environment safer from falls.

Youth special events

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:30–3:30p.m., learn about “Incredible Insects.” Explore the world of insects with entomologist Bill the Bug Guy! He will share his wealth of knowledge about insects with an amazing slideshow. Afterwards, look through a microscope to see specimens up close. Your view of bugs will never be the same! Ages 4 and up.

Book Surprise, for ages 12 and under, continues during January. Visit our branch and find great kids’ books all wrapped up and ready to be borrowed. Check out the wrapped book; wait to unwrap it until you are home, then open your surprise and enjoy!

Challenge Island: “Slower Coaster,” Wednesday, Jan. 31, 4–5:15 p.m. Kids ages 8–12 will create a roller coaster for a marble that moves slowly on a track. During their test run, they will figure out how to slow down their coaster, applying the concepts of friction, slope, and zigzag. Registration is required; call 619-527-3430.

Fun weekly events for youth

Ages 3–8 on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. enjoy yoga and storytime. Youth under age 18 can enhance their chess skills on second and fourth Tuesdays from 5–7p.m. Wednesdays, “After School Special” for ages 4–9 starts at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, ages 3–8 paint and glue to their own whims at Process Art at 4 p.m. Friday is pre-school storytime and art from 10–10:45 a.m.

1,000 Books before Kindergarten is a citywide literacy program for pre-readers, ages 5 and under. Register online at sandiego.gov/1000Books.

Dates to remember

Feb. 2, 1:30–3:30 p.m.: Friends of the Library only, Used-Book Pre-sale. Join SCFOL at the sale

Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.: SCFOL Monthly Used Book Sale

Feb. 13: Mardi gras

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday

Feb. 16–19: No school for San Diego Unified

Feb. 19: Libraries CLOSED for President’s Day

–Sue Hotz is board member and publicity chair of the San Carlos Friends of the Library. Reach her at publicity@sancarlosfriendsofthelibrary.org.