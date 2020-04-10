By KATHRYN JOHNSON

Hello to everyone! We hope you and your loved ones are well during these challenging times. While all San Diego Public libraries (SDPL) are currently closed, this doesn’t mean we are not thinking about the amazing community we serve. All of you are in our thoughts.

Some good news is that a few library staff are working diligently while at home to create online programs for all those served by the San Diego Public Library. In fact, we strongly encourage everyone with young children to check out our “Stay In Storytime” which can be accessed from our website sandiego.gov/public-library. These early literacy enriched storytimes have been put together by very talented Youth Service staff from a variety of SDPL locations. The Allied Gardens/Benjamin library staff may make an appearance so be sure to keep watching.

A few of our regular patrons were able to make it in before we closed to stock up on reading and listening materials. For those that were not able to make it in, this is a great time to take advantage of our electronic collection provided to you free with your library card. Be sure to take a look at all of the free digital materials you have access to at sandiego.gov/public-library/elibrary. This page provides information and access to a variety of platforms for your readin g and listening enjoyment.

In fact, while visiting the above mentioned webpage, we suggest you take a look at the variety of free databases and resources listed on the lower portion of the page. One free resource that provides access to six week, instructor-led classes beginning April 15 is Gale Courses. To navigate to this resource simply scroll down and expand the “Education and Language” tab. Click on “Gale Courses” and you will be able to see the plethora of online classes available. So, if you ever thought about taking a Beginning Drawing, Introduction to Sign Language or Being Assertive class, this is your opportunity.

During these uncertain times, we will continue to keep you updated on various print and electronic platforms. We ask that you continue to hold on to all library materials checked out on your card until further notice. At this time, all due dates have been extended through May 22. Stay safe and know that we look forward to seeing everyone soon.

During our closure we will continue to update our Facebook page so please follow us at facebook.com/alliedgardenslibrary/. This is a great way to keep connected and up to date on library information.

— Kathryn Johnson is managing librarian for the Allied Gardens-Benjamin Branch Library.