Happy New Year! I hope you each had a restful and joyful holiday season with your family and friends.

As we prepare for the next COVID surge, we have a variety of safety protocols in place here at Henry such as being a vaccination and testing site. We require masking for all students and staff indoors and outdoors and our custodial crew clean each room with COVID sanitizing protocols. We are working with district staff to adapt our safety standards and remain responsive to the changing conditions of the pandemic.

For a list of vaccine centers near you, please go to http://myturn.ca.gov/ . If you cannot find a vaccine center near you, contact your primary care provider or health office. We are nearing the end of the first semester. In order to support all students, we offer Academic Labs (Tutoring Sessions) for students Mondays-Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Library. Any student can access these Academic Labs to get support from our teachers and students from our Link Crew.

We are beginning to plan for our next school year by meeting with students and parents about courses to enroll in for the 2022-23 school year. We will share information with students via English and History classes.

Remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district – https://patrickhenryhs.net/

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School Faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

HENRY NJROTC

Congratulations to The Henry NJROTC for qualifying for the State Championship. The super bowl will take place in February 2022 with only two schools from Area 11 being able to qualify for the National Championship in Pensacola, Fla.

