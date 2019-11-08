By Elizabeth Gillingham

Girls Tennis earns CIF seed

Following an incredible 2018 season with a CIF Championship, the tennis program earned promotion to CIF Division 1 and the City Conference Western League to compete against the best teams in the county every match. Coach Ronney knew that it would be a difficult challenge however had reason for optimism because she knew the fight of each individual player and the collective mindset and will to win.

The Patriots demonstrated that tenacity all season long with an early season tournament championship, huge non-league victories over Point Loma, Granite Hills, Grossmont, and Valhalla. With Western League competition came gritty victories over power schools Cathedral (twice!), Scripps Ranch (twice!), and Academy LOP (twice!). Finishing with a 6-4 league record, and earning the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 playoffs is an incredible accomplishment!

Del Mar Fair winners from PHHS

Photography students from throughout San Diego submitted pieces of their work to the San Diego County Fair this past summer. From the hundreds of photos submitted, Patrick Henry High School students took home two “Best in Show” Awards out of the 12 categories for the first-year photography students in grades 9–12.

Congratulations to Devin Chubb (Class of 2022) for Digital Photo Composite of a butterfly made up of butterflies and Tiffany La (Class of 2021) for Digital Manipulation of a pizza cutter. Patrick Henry offers its students three different photography courses and students of all levels submitted photos winning many first and second place ribbons to list. In addition to the two Best in Show awards these are some of the other first place winners (list is incomplete as projects were picked up over the summer by the winners):

Louisa Robinson – Black & White / Color

Alyna Uribe – Digital Manipulation

Emily Hill – Black & White / Color

Elianna Castillo – Digital Manipulation

Jenna Kotyk – Color

Jacqui Bagalini – Color

Khang Diep – Digital Manipulation

Devin Chubb – Color

Mya Galloway – Black & White / Color

Malia Daft – Color

Alexis Kovacevic – Color / Digital Manipulation / San Diego County Lifestyles

Jilma Guzman – Color

Bella Carillo – Color

Kylie Palmer – Color

Ben Manis – Black & White

Megan Cheever – Color

Evelyn Gutierrez – Color

Lilly Hubbell – Digital Manipulation

San Diego Museum of Art Teen Council

PHHS would like to recognize the following students who have applied and been accepted to participate on the San Diego Museum of Art Teen Council program:

Bianca Smith

Erin Graham

Hannah Richardson

Isabella Nguyen

Kirsten Lockart-Haytt

Lily Thomas

Maria Preciado

Marissa Crispino

Olivander Wheelan

The council meets multiple times throughout the year to share ideas, develop youth events and programming, and participate in unique behind-the-scenes experiences at the museum. Participating students will also have an opportunity to make friends with similar interests, meet local artists, Develop leadership skills and add unique experiences towards their college applications.

Student of the Month

PHHS is proud to name Samantha Linden as our October Student of the Month.

At the Grantville Allied Gardens Kiwanis monthly meeting, vice principal Bill Miller was in attendance to recognize her. He stated in his speech during the meeting, “Samantha has been absolutely instrumental in ASB in trying to transform the culture at PHHS. She works diligently, is a strong leader that never asks others what she isn’t willing to do herself or is already doing! She started ‘Spirit Attacks’ on campus that is now an ongoing tradition at PHHS. Her teachers have the utmost confidence that she will follow through on anything that she commits to. She is also involved in our Patriot Pups program at Henry and loves working with kids. She is looking forward to being assigned to a local elementary school and start working in the classroom as soon as possible.”

Samantha makes Henry a better place because of her ongoing commitment to our student leadership team and the help she gives to our community. She is currently working her college applications and she is applying to many different colleges all across the U.S. She is keeping her options open and does not have a top pick at this moment.

We wish her all the best in what is sure to be a successful future. Great job Samantha!

PHAME Calendar

Performing Arts Center at Patrick Henry High School Calendar – most events sell tickets for $10 each unless noted otherwise. Please check our website for updates as some events are subject to change:

Dec. 5 – PHHS Improv Show (mature audiences), at 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 – Green Elementary Holiday Sing, 4 p.m.–7:15 p.m

Dec. 5 – Green Elementary Holiday Sing, 5:15–7:15 p.m.

Dec. 7 – Tuba Christmas in San Diego; Free entrance at 1 p.m

Dec. 12 – PHHS Choir Concert, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 – PHHS Instrumental Music Concert, 6 p.m.

Feb. 5–9 – PHHS Drama Dept. presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” nightly at 6 p.m.

Feb.. 20 – PHHS Airband Concert, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25–26 – VAPA Choral Showcase, nightly at 6 p.m.

March 5–6 – Hearst Elementary Talent Show, 6 pm., FREE!

March 19 – PHHS ASB presents their Variety/Improv Night at 6 p.m.

March TBA – PHHS Choir Concert, at 6 p.m. (see website for date)

April TBA – PHHS Pops Concert in PHAME at 6 p.m. (see website for date)

May 21 – PHHS Choir Concert, at 6 p.m.

May 27 – PHHS Instru­mental Music Concert, at 6 p.m.

National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

PHHS is proud to announce that we had four students named as a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented NMSC spokesperson.

Congratulations to seniors Timber S. Carey, Kieran W. Hilmer, Chloe L. Morris, and Theordore M. Schenck for their hard work and dedication towards excellence in their academic endeavors.

— Elizabeth Gillingham is principal of Patrick Henry High School.