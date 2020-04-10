By Elizabeth Gillingham

Lions Club Speech Contest

Senior Lisa Nguyen has won the club and zone levels in the Lions Club Speech Contest with her speech addressing this year’s prompt: “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”

Lisa has won $250 so far. The contest is currently on hold due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but we hope that, when it resumes, she will win the regional contest (and another $250), which will enable her to compete for a $4,500 scholarship. Good luck Lisa!

Patrick Henry closes due to Coronavirus

In an unprecedented time, with uncertainty for everyone involved, Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) and San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) closed its doors on March 13 with a hope to start back again after spring break on April 6. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus, the news of the school closure was just the beginning because immediately following that announcement Gov. Newsom closed many businesses, parks, beaches, trails, etc. with a stay-at-home order for everyone in San Diego to follow.

Planning for the future has been difficult for every family involved, especially our seniors. On the positive side, families are becoming active together by walking more and getting outside for a break periodically throughout each neighborhood. Everyone is adopting a “social distance” of six feet or more with the exception of immediate family members.

Education has taken a new look, because starting on April 27, all classes for SDUSD will be online and students will do their work from home. A plan will be developed to ensure all students have access to connect to their teachers with devices and WiFi. Prior to that, the schools will open their distance learning using a “soft opening” where work is optional and students and teachers have an opportunity to develop workable platforms for all. Questions about prom, graduation and other senior activities remain on hold for now. A survey is posted on the PHHS website with information regarding how students can get access to technology during this crisis.

We need the community’s help in keeping our school safe and clean. Community members are entering the closed campus, touching our rails, and spreading possible germs in an area that is closed to everyone. We would appreciate it if no one enters the campus or our fields of play during this time. Mayor Faulconer has closed parks and beaches for the same reason. The campus is officially closed to everyone and your support is appreciated during this unfortunate time.

— Elizabeth Gillingham is principal of Patrick Henry High School.