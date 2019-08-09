By Elizabeth Gillingham

Junior University Book Awards

Every year, different universities recognize outstanding juniors in local secondary schools by presenting books to the top 2% of the class. They do this to help attract the best students to their schools and to provide name recognition for counselors and schools when talking about options for their seniors. They also encourage students to look at schools outside the area by providing incentives (like promises of scholarships) for students who might select them the following year.

The counseling team starts with a ranked list and tries to award each book based on the student interest and talents. This year, the book awards were given to the following students:

Yale Book Award: Kieran Hilmer

The Yale Book Award recognizes a junior who is in the top 1% of their class and exhibits leadership skills, demonstrates outstanding personal character and has intellectual promise. Kieran Hilmer is currently ranked first overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.72.

Wellesley College Book Wward: Chloe Morris

Wellesley College is a four-year liberal arts college for women in Boston, Massachusetts. Chloe Morris was selected for this award due to her impressive academic record and exceptional character. Chole is currently tied for second overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.7.

Xerox Award for Innovation and Information: Jacob Graven

The Xerox Award for innovation and technology is given to students who demonstrate achievement in the pursuit of innovative approaches and an appreciation for the possibilities of technology. Jacob is currently tied for second overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.7.

George Eastman Young Leaders Award: Isaac Roberts

This award was formerly called the Kodak Young Leaders Award. It is given to deserving students for their high grades in challenging courses, involvement in extracurricular activities, and/or strong leadership experience at school and in our community. The award is from the University of Rochester and may lead to a $40,000 scholarship toward tuition if the student applies and is admitted. Isaac is currently ranked fourth overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.68.

Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award: Jade Mitchell

The University of Rochester selects students who have demonstrated strong personal character and a commitment to understanding and addressing difficult social issues. Jade is currently tied for fifth overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.67.

Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award: Theodore Schenck

The Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science award is given by the University of Rochester for rigor and high achievement in science classes and also high PSAT scores in math. Our winner this year is Theodore Schenck. Theodore is currently tied for fifth overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.67.

St. Lawrence University Book Award: Alexander Penney

St. Lawrence University honors their recipient for their commitment to active service in the community as well as academic success by giving them a book award and a $1,000 merit scholarship per year if they apply and are accepted. Alex is currently ranked seventh overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.61.

Brandeis University Book Award: Heather Nelson

The Brandeis Book Award recognizes outstanding high school juniors committed to academic engagement. Heather Nelson is tied for eighth overall for the class of 2020 and has a GPA of 4.56.

Brown University Book Award: Hayden Hunt, Lisa Nguyen, and Danielle Toleno

This year we have chosen three juniors to receive the Brown University Book Award. In the words of the Brown University Book Award Association: “The Brown Book Award honors the juniors who best combine academic excellence with clarity in written and spoken expression; language is the highest expression of our humanity; it defines what we are and what we aspire to be. Hayden Hunt, who is currently tied for eighth overall for the class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.56. Lisa Nguyen and Danielle Toleno who are both tied for 10th overall for the class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.5.

Johns Hopkins University Book Award: Mara Preciado

The Johns Hopkins University award celebrates the spirit of Johns Hopkins University, whose alumni populate the upper levels of many disciplines, including literature, the arts, medicine, the sciences, international affairs, the social sciences, and engineering. The student chosen to receive this award demonstrated a desire for intellectual and moral growth and the strength of character necessary to employ towards the betterment of society. Mara Preciado is also in a tie for 10th overall for the class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.5

Saint John’s College Book Award: Makaila Williams

Saint John’s College book award is given to a student who has demonstrated intellectual courage, a dedication to the liberal arts, and for having virtue in the sense of one being the best one can be. Students selected thrive on knowledge and discovery, achieves excellence within a depth of curriculum and demonstrate both thoughtfulness and intelligence in life. This year, Makaila Williams is another junior tied for the ranking of 10th overall for the class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.5.

Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Ainsleigh Beard and Sydney Cooper

Saint Michael’s College has chosen two juniors to receive the Saint Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement because they embody the values and interests of current Saint Michael’s College students. The book award recognizes their academic success and achievements. Their accomplishments embody St. Michael’s commitment to intellectual achievement, social justice and concern for others. Ainsleigh Beard and Sydney Cooper are also tied for the ranking of 10th overall for the class of 2020 with a GPA of 4.5.

Teachers honored for their service

On June 12, Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) staff honored various teachers for their years of service to the San Diego Unified School District. Teachers were recognized for working five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service! This year’s list was very impressive as you can see and appreciate the level of expertise that is provided on our campus. The following teachers were honored for their dedication and service in each category listed.

5 Years of Service:

Haley Culver – Introduction to Teaching

Ron Flaherty – NJROTC

Emily Moy – Engineering

10 Years of Service:

Karen Aguilar – Mathematics

Walter Callen – Chemistry

Tomas Cometto – Mathematics

Kelly Bry an – Social Studies

Christine Grkovich – World Languages

Mike Martinez – Social Studies

Mike McVeigh – World Languages

Ann Wegmann – Biology

15 years of Service:

Vivian Vaccarino – Counseling

20 Years of Service:

Therese Frerichs – English

Thom Hunt – Photography

Matt Pruden – Social Studies

Matt Reese – Physical Education

25 Years of Service:

Mark Abbott – Video Production

Bill Miller – Vice Principal

35 Years of Service:

Christine Carr – Theater

Senior Awards Night

In June, the class of 2019 was formally recognized by many community organizations through scholarships and other school awards to approximately 70 students. The following students were recognized by the community with scholarships:

PHHS Alumni Association Scholarship, $1,500: Alan Inthavong, Shusheng Li, and Elizabeth Swanson

Semper Fidelis Distinguished Athlete Award: Thao Thi-Thanh Doan

Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award: James Titus Schultz

Semper Fidelis Academic Excellence Award: Anne Minh Nguyen

Semper Fidelis JROTC Leadership Award: Donaji Conde Lorenzo

Semper Fidelis JROTC Espiritu De Corps Award: Shusheng Li

The United States Military Academy at West Point: Angelo Salazar

CalRTA Scholarship: Julia Hong and Bonnie Nguyen

and The Administrators Association of San Diego: Tiffany Pham

East County Schools Fed. Credit Union Scholarship: Jonathon Marshall

SDSU Shirley Ann Speilman Scholarhship: Phuong Cao

SDSU John O. & Mary L. Anderson Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Sociology: Cindy Tu

SDSU Fowler College of Business Scholarship: Khai Nguyen

The William Kalt Memorial La Mesa Rotary Club Scholarship: Eliza Rosales and Nathan Tong

and Grossmont High School Health Career Scholarship: Sophie Green and Chris Isip

and St. Dunstan’s Community Outreach: Owen Cooksy, Vanessa Du, Kristie Duong, Emily Otsuka and Lojeen Ragab

and RCD Conservation Scholarship: Apollonia Arellano

Grantville-Allied Gardens Kiwanis Scholarship: Shayla Hoang, Trenten Hui, Ryan Lieng, Long Pham, Christine Van and Ivy Vuong

and AVID Scholarship: Ryan Lieng

PHHS Foundation Scholarships: Mohamed Awadh, Sophie Green, Armando Luna, Brian Ramos, Michelle Rivera Lomeli and Joy Churchhill

and Sunrise Optimist Club of SD Scholarship: Garett David and Shayla Hoang

and Lake Murray Kiwanis Scholarship: Pamela Cruz Cortes, Yongqing Li, Amanda Martin, Lojeen Ragab and Sherleen Reyes Chavira

and The following students were recipients of the PHHS Department Awards:

AVID Award: Bria Combs

Drama: Kenneth Anderson

Engineering Academy: Andrea Espinoza

Engineering Academy-Computer Science: Jared Beltz

English: Owen Cooksy

English Writing: Brian Wright

Mathematics: Trevor Chubb

California Math Council: Sarah Kosic

Music-Instrumental: Amanda Martin

Music -Vocalist: Lydia Duran

NJROTC: Onric Chewy and Yongqing Li

and Photography: Megan Cheever

Science: Maya Rozenshteyn

Social Studies: Megan Hayes

Student Government: McKenzie Graff

Yearbook: Zoe Chandler

The last set of students were recipients of the PHHS Special School Awards:

National Merit Finalist: Sarah Kosic and Maya Rozenshteyn

and Perseverance & Achievement Award: Josimar Gonzale and Michael M. Nguyen

and President’s Academic Excellence (top 2% students): Ivy Vuong, Celeste Lintz, Maya Rozenshteyn, Jonathan Marshall, Andrew Hua, Tiffany Pham, Trevor Chubb, Anne Nguyen, Lilly Mai and Amanda Martin

and The Patriots of the Year for the Class of 2019: Jonna Carey, Trevor Chubb, Maya Dixon, Mia Fishel, Sarah Kosic, Jonathon Marshall, Amanda Martin and Matthew Russell

and Senior of the Year 2019: Amanda Martin

Scholar Athletes of the Year: Allison and Jonathon Marshall

and Maria Theodore Memorial Scholarship: Jonna Carey

Donald Giddings Leadership Award: Christopher Stagner

Presentation to the Salutatorian: Maya Rozenshteyn

Presentation to the Valedictorians: Ivy Vuong

Weissenberg Family Watch Presentation: Ivy Vuong

Reclassified students celebrated at Henry

Patrick Henry was proud to award 21 students on their ability to reclassify as English Learners. These students were tested when they entered the San Diego Unified School District for their initial identification as an English Learner (demonstrating a lack of proficient knowledge of the English language).

After spending some time in a specially designated learning environment, students were given an annual summative assessment to measure their progress in learning English and to identify the students’ level of English language proficiency as they progressed through various grade levels. Once they passed the ELPAC (English Language Proficiency Assessment for California) test and showed progress in their coursework, they could be re-designated as a “reclassified” English Learner.

Speaking two languages or more is a tremendous advantage for these students and completing their training towards becoming proficient in another language (English) further supports their ability to excel in high school. PHHS honored these students with a special presentation given by the principal and the EL coordinator, Kyra Bartlett.

Congratulations to: Mohammed Alnaimi, Alberto Castaneda, Carlos Rodriguez Chavez, Miriam Briones Decenas, Thao Doan, Hannah Donalson, Darien Duong, Isaac Galicot, Sofia Galicot, Ceasar Guerrero, Bryant Ho, Ethan Jimenez, Jason Melchor, Raul Montano, Cesar Munoz, Luz Ortiz, Destiny Solis, Ignacio Urbano, Alexia Vasquesz-Enriquez, Manuel Vega Torres, Natalia Vega Torre and Sofia Zukowa.

Triple E Awards

Bea Evenson, a local philanthropist, generously donated funds to Patrick Henry High School to award students who have exhibited the three Es – Excellence, Ethics and Enterprise – in community service.

Awards have been given in the past for many activities including participation and achievements in various community organizations, all manners of volunteer work at hospitals, parks, libraries, charitable events, churches, synagogues, homeless shelters, humane societies, and other contributions to the community.

This has been a very special tradition at Patrick Henry High School for over 35 years and we are proud to give the Triple E Award to four special students this year. Here is a quick description of each award-winner this year:

Joy Churchill: Joy has been a passionate volunteer in Ms. Reitman’s classroom and has also served for the last two years as the president of the Patrick Henry Circle of Friends club. Joy earned this award for her dedication at Patrick Henry plus more volunteer work she continues to do at her church and the Patrick Henry Helping the Homeless Club.

Matthew Thomas: Matthew volunteers his time each Sunday as the pianist for the Mt. Erie Baptist Church Sunday School hour. He is a fine example of a leader for our young people and our community. The words used to describe Matthew are modest, reliable, and supportive.

Alexis Kovacevic, Cassandra Pataky and Wynter Trumpfheller: Alexis, Cassandra, and Wynter volunteered their time to help renovate the PHHS library. Upon their first day at Patrick Henry, they realized that there was no librarian. After a few meetings with Mrs. Sabetti, the library aide at Pershing, and Patrick Henry Principal Mrs. Gillingham, they started in January to get the library in the best shape it could be.

Ryan Lieng: Ryan has been part of the Key Club for the entire four years he’s attended Patrick Henry and this year he was elected as the lieutenant governor of Division 21, which covers most of the public and private schools in the city. He ensures that all schools in the division are well trained to serve their members. He also brings his skills to his AVID class where he collaborates with peers, is a great role model and mentor for the younger students and where his talent in leadership is communicated most effectively.

Kayla Ho: Kayla’s volunteer passion focuses on helping patients and their families at Sharp Memorial Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House. At Sharp Hospital, Kayla works for four hours each week as a guest concierge. Kayla also plays piano once a week during the dinner service at the Ronald McDonald house that serves Rady’s Children’s Hospital. Victoria Tolley: Victoria volunteered with the Patrick Henry Circle of Friends club, she worked as a Baseball Buddy for the Miracle League of San Diego and contributed to the A Night to Remember Prom. Earlier this year Toria volunteered in the annual Tennis Fest. She also volunteered to be an actress with San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego FBI Teen Academy. She used her acting skills to educate local students on the dangers of making false school threats on social media.

Lily McDonald: Patrick Henry teacher Mr. Myette, one of Lily’s Triple E Award nominators wrote: “The joy, the pride, and the insight that Lily has brought to her classmates and me regarding the impact of waste and consumerism has been refreshing and, more importantly, vital to the PHHS community. As an integral part of the Patrick Henry Thrift Store and the Environmental Club, Lily has passionately spread the word about the importance of the club’s work and has taken a leadership role in expanding membership and increasing involvement.”

Eliza Rosales: Eliza is currently president of the Interact Club whose mission is to make sure that the Patrick Henry foster and homeless students have their needs met. Her club raises money to make sure that students have food, school supplies, and hygiene products and that all seniors graduate with a yearbook and are able to attend all of the senior activities. Eliza also volunteers off campus at a friendship garden near the Mexican-American border and she spends time working at neighborhood elementary schools.

Katie Tu: Katie is one of the Patrick Henry student monitors in the front office and is also a volunteer at the Vietnamese Alliance’s English Ministry for the last year and a half.

Nicole Lackenbacher: Nicole is a phenomenal young lady who has dedicated many hours to the Tifereth Israel Torah School. This year, she was an aid in Michelle Barbour’s fifth grade classroom.

Naman Pandadiya: Naman is a long-time volunteer in the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha spiritual organization that promotes harmony between families and diverse communities. Naman volunteers at the BAPS Walkathon that benefits the Nature Conservancy and Plant a Billion Trees organizations. He raised over $3,000 and then he woke up at 5 a.m. to help set up for the event.

— Elizabeth Gillingham is principal of Patrick Henry High School.