By MICHELLE IRWIN

What an extraordinary day in history we engaged in with our fellow Americans on Jan. 6, 2021. As we stood in disbelief, we observed our democracy stand strong and reject such violent actions from a small minority.

Following this tragic day in our history, the faculty and staff at Patrick Henry provided time and a safe space to debrief this incident with our students while emphasizing that our country allows for varying opinions and perspectives, but in a peaceful manner. What occurred in our Capitol is not what we stand for and it was emphasized when we debriefed with our students. One of our history teachers was interviewed by the San Diego Tribune about how she addressed this event with our students. Check out the article at www.bit.ly/3s91Roy.

Margaret Wheatley once said, “The future doesn’t take form irrationally even though it feels that way. The future comes from where we are now. The future won’t change until we look thoughtfully at our present. We have sufficient human capacity to think and reflect together, to care about one another, to act courageously, to reclaim the future.”

As we continue along our journey with our students, we have a with a renewed commitment to our democracy and to our country.

COVID closure update

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our district has delayed the reopening of our schools for Phase 2. In a few weeks, we will have a status update on a possible reopening date.

There are many factors to reopen which include the utmost safety conditions, agreements between our district and our employee unions and implementation of PPE equipment at every school.

Please remember to visit the Patrick Henry website for up to date information about our school and district at www.patrickhenryhs.net.

On behalf of the Patrick Henry High School Faculty, we want to thank you for being our partner in education so we can ensure all students graduate with integrity, purpose, and options.

Yearbook Information

Yearbook is working hard to capture memories from this unique school year. We want to see every student featured.

Given the uncertainty of this year, we need your help to ensure that every student is included. We are asking students of all grade levels to submit DIY portraits for this year’s book. Instructions for taking and submitting a DIY portrait are posted on the Henry website. We’ve made it as simple as possible for you.

Seniors, please submit your DIY portraits by Feb. 1. If you have already taken a studio portrait, you do not need to submit a DIY portrait. In addition to your senior portraits, buy a senior ad in the yearbook! Details can be found in our Order Center online at www.bit.ly/2XDD26h. Use code 8053.

Freshmen, sophmores and juniors, please submit your DIY portraits by Feb. 15.

Students who do not submit a portrait for the yearbook, if we have a PowerSchool photo of you, we will use that instead.

We are still looking for your stories this year. Please check our Linktree and our Instagram page @henryyearbook for updates so that we can share as many of your stories as possible. This year, you are helping us create the book like never before — your pictures, your stories.

Don’t forget to buy a yearbook. Share photos and stories with us using our Linktree at linktr.ee/PHHSYearbook2020, and for E-share, visit www.bit.ly/35sErR8.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to featuring all of you!

— Michelle Irwin is principal of Patrick Henry High School.