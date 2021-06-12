Guided by the legendary rugby coach, Greg Chronopolos, the Patrick Henry Patriot Boys Rugby 7s team finished the 2021 rugby season with a 12-4 record and ranked fourth in the highly competitive Southern California region.

Rugby 7s is an abbreviated version of the traditional rugby 15s game, featuring seven players on a side. It is a much faster contest with a wide-open attacking style of play on a full 100-yard football field. It features full contact tackling, mauling, and rucking, no pads or helmets, and two exhausting 7-minute halves.

Rugby 7s will be part of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, including the USA Eagles.

Patrick Henry offers the club sport to both boys and girls. Hopefully, it will become a fully recognized varsity sport in the near future.

