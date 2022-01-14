Major Street Repairs Coming to District 7

By Raul A. Campillo

In August 2021, I joined my colleagues in approving $293 million in appropriations, including roughly $40 million for the Mayor’s Sexy Streets initiative. The $40 million allocation will allow us to pave roughly 54 miles of road for San Diegans over the next two years, in addition to the $146 million in road resurfacing projects currently in progress.

While we have patched and repaired dozens of damaged streets in District 7 during my first year in office, I have advocated directly to Mayor Gloria and his Administration for major, long-term solutions to the structural deficiencies that continue to linger.

I also submitted a memorandum to the Department of Transportation listing priority streets in District 7 that are in need of serious repair. I am pleased to report that the Mayor has promised that the following roads in District 7 will be prioritized for repair in the coming year under this initiative:

College Avenue from Interstate 8 to Del Cerro Boulevard

Navajo Road from Camino Estrellado to Park Ridge Boulevard

Waring Road from Interstate 8 to Adobe Falls Road

Margerum Avenue from Navajo Road to Quiet Slope Drive

Wandermere Drive from Park Ridge Boulevard to Casselberry Way and Golfcrest Drive to Sunny Brae Drive

I will continue to advocate for slurry seal and asphalt overlay everywhere it is necessary in the District.

Signage to Increase Student Safety

I know keeping our residents up-to-date on what is happening in the community is vital and I’m proud to share that we continue to push safety for our residents, from students to those who ride bikes.

When it comes to our children, I believe that safety to and from school is vital. In September of 2021, a traffic calming study was requested for the intersection of Eldrige Street and Forbes Avenue to add a controlled crosswalk, school signage and all way stop sign. I am happy to share that traffic engineers with the Transportation Engineering Division (TED) have recommended the installation of “School Warning” signs along Eldrige Street for both directions of traffic. This will help remind motorists of the school zone along this roadway segment.