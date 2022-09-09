By DAVE THOMAS

With the fall sports season off and running, a number of Patrick Henry High School varsity teams are busy competing.

In girls’ golf, the team under first-year head coach Christopher Sandeen looks to rebound from a challenging 0 -12 2021 season.

Among the players Sandeen looks to this year will be starters Kimberly Lodge (sophomore), Sophia Pina (junior), Hayley McCarthy (sophomore), Liberty Johnson (sophomore), Katie Quin (sophomore) and Alex Hopkins (junior).

Among the junior varsity players are sophomore Lydia Lopez, senior Christiana Keibally, and freshmen Grecia Hernandez, Emma Ramirez, Kaela McConchie, Milan Kiss Albee and Dublin Westrick.

“We are a developmental team at this point returning one senior,” Sandeen stated. “Kimberly Lodge is an up-and-coming player and has a high ceiling for development,” Sandeen noted. “Christiana Keibally is an excellent player looking to build on her awesome 2021 season.”

In girls’ volleyball action, Patrick Henry went 17-11 a year ago and lost in the first round of the CIF’s.

According to head coach David Chau, a few key players will be senior captains Libero/DS Analiese Gagliano and Devyn Cooper, as well as junior outside and opposite hitter Lauryn Mann.

“We will look to Analiese and Devyn to lead our defense and Lauryn for that aggression on offense,” Chau commented. “All three have been on varsity since freshmen year and will take on huge leadership roles this season as they know what it takes to play at a high level. We have a lot of first-year varsity players and some young players in key positions.”

Chau noted that goals include not taking a first-round exit at CIFs this fall.

“So far we have not started off the season how we would have liked to, but we are remaining resilient and will continue to work hard to ensure a successful season,” Chau added. “It is still early in the season and I expect that toward the end, we will have everyone playing at the same level to make a run in the playoffs.”

In girls’ field hockey action, PHHS is led this season by new head coach Rosey Bryant and assistant coach Felix Humbeck.

According to Bryant, key players on varsity include seniors Danica D’Agostino (forward), Carmella Riso (defense), Payge Miller (goalie), Isabella Salas (midfield), Isabella Dean (forward), Sofia Ponce (defense), Tiffany Tran; juniors Britten Broatch (forward) and Emi Suzuki (defense).

Junior varsity keys are sophomores Gabriella Anderson (forward), Zoe Colling (goalie), Haleigh Jenkins (midfield for junior varsity and varsity); freshman Hailey Yin (defense).

“This year Patrick Henry has the opportunity to field both a varsity and junior varsity team,” Bryant commented. “This season’s focus will be on growing the team through implementing a junior varsity team to maximize playing time and game exposure for all players. Patrick Henry is focusing on rebuilding the team in hopes for a more successful season in the coming years.”

In girls’ tennis play, PHHS under head coach Karen Ronney (15th year at the school) went 11-7 overall a season ago, 5-6 in Western League play. The team finished tied for third place in league play and ranked eighth in the CIF San Diego Section. PHHS was the 2018 CIF San Diego Section Division II champion.

According to Ronney, some key singles players this season include junior Kate Prichard and senior Anna Pallencaoe. Leading the charge in doubles are seniors Kennedi Giammarinaro, Makayla Linfoot, Sophia Bresnick and Lucille Braunschweig. Prichard was the Western league singles finalist in 2021, while Giammarinaro was fourth in doubles in league play.

“We have a really strong team with a lot of depth and talent,” Ronney noted. “We have a majority of seniors who have years of experience. This is going to be an exciting year and we are going to be one of the top teams to beat.”

Editor’s note: All fall varsity sports head coaches at PHHS were asked to contribute information for this article.

