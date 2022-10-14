By DAVE THOMAS

In a day and age when many communities and schools are struggling to find the resources and dollars to educate students and supply staff, some places of education have turned inward for help.

At Patrick Henry High School, help has been coming for years now due to the efforts of a number of dedicated men and women.

“Since its original incorporation in 1991 by a set of forward-thinking parents, the Patrick Henry High School Foundation (Foundation) has been and continues to impact positively both the academic and athletic endeavors of our students,” said Donald J. Thomas, president of the PHHS Foundation. “We currently sponsor two recognition ceremonies of the students who achieve and maintain 4.0 grade status, once during the fall and once during the spring semester(s). In past years we sponsored an SAT Prep activity. Another example is by supporting the teachers / staff at Henry via grant requests. These (requests) can range up to $500.00, with the caveat being a demonstrated need to serve the widest body of students possible within. This is supported by our internal fund-raising efforts (Membership dues, etc.). Also support consists in the form of administrative recognition as we host both a teacher appreciation and back to school luncheon each year.”

Thomas went on to note that such activities present volunteer opportunities for the school’s parent population. “As a work in progress, we are currently exploring expansion of our activities for the 2022-2023 school year,” added Thomas.

According to Thomas, it is notable how the group facilitates the fund-raising efforts of the various clubs on campus.

“We simply serve by virtue of our federal tax exemption as the aggregator of funds raised by the clubs, ranging from art to wrestling,” commented Thomas. “When needed, the clubs then submit a check request for the monies they have on deposit. As a foundation, we are not beholden to some of the limitations of a PTA or ASB associations. The Foundation is governed by our Executive Board. We are a rather eclectic group, mixed with former Henry parents whose kids graduated – or their association with Henry – dates back as much as 20 years ago with parents of current students. However, this mix has served us well as the continuity of the Foundation is preserved for the next set of freshmen parents. Far too often institutional knowledge is lost, and non-profits suffer when leadership changes hands.”

As Principal Michelle Irwin sees it, the Foundation plays an instrumental role in helping both students and staff with resources they need to be successful.

“The PHHS Foundation has supported our teachers for years by buying supplies, novels, special items to enhance our curriculum,” stated Irwin. “We have been very grateful for their financial support especially now since we (PHHS) are no longer eligible to receive federal funding (Title 1 funds).”

When asked how any interested parents can go about joining the Foundation and the benefits to it, Irwin noted, “We welcome parents to join at any time (see more below). By joining the Foundation, parents know that their contributions will directly support our current student population. Also, by attending our Foundation meetings, we are able to connect with fellow parents/staff and brainstorm ways to enhance various programs on campus. The Foundation meetings are fun and enjoyable.”

According to Foundation Membership Chair Mat Kostrinsky, he has taken an active role in his children’s education, including involvement in the school’s non-profits.

“So, when my son started at Henry, which I graduated from many years ago, I looked up the Foundation and logged into a monthly Zoom meeting,” said Kostrinsky. “I started just listening in and then offering to volunteer for events when it worked for my calendar. Each person volunteers in their way, and what is wonderful about the Foundation, we are not all squares or circles, we meet the parent where they can best help verse telling them how they need to help.”

Asked how the Foundation has benefitted students and staff at PHHS over the years, Kostrinsky noted, “The Foundation has helped the students in various ways, whether it is recognizing students who are excelling in classes with our 4.0-grade point or higher breakfast or ice cream social, helping with athletics with equipment or travel, or a student club investment in a laptop and teachers with supplies in the classroom. We help fill the gap that the school or a parent themselves aren’t able to do it.”

If there are any individuals looking to become members of the Foundation, Kostrinsky added that membership is the lifeblood of the group.

Those interested to join, whether a parent, alumni, community member, or staff, can either go online at: patrickhenryhs.futurefund.com/store/campaigns/26497-patrick-henry-foundation-membership to donate by credit cards or send in a check to the school with a membership application found at: patrickhenryhighfoundation.org/pdf/Foundation.Membership.Form.pdf.

One of the staff to benefit from the help of the Foundation is English teacher Erin Mangahis.

“Many times, as we have worked to update our curriculum and build relevancy to current books and topics, the Foundation has helped by purchasing copies of the books we need,” stated Mangahis. “With their help, we have been able to order class sets of books that our students can then check out from the library. This is one of many ways, they help purchase much-needed resources that go directly to our students and help to make their education more empowering.”

According to PHHS world history teacher Patrick Schoettler, the Foundation has helped provide the school’s AVID program with funds for college visits, and graduation stoles for AVID seniors.

“So far, the Foundation has not provided me with specific supplies in my classroom – only funding for the PHHS AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program – of which we are eternally grateful,” commented Schoettler.

When it comes to putting students and staff first, the Patrick Henry High School Foundation passes the test.

