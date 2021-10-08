Write Out Loud will hold its the fourth annual San Diego PoeFest Oct. 29–31st at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named “The Palace of the Arts” by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887.

Write Out Loud presents Poefest in partnership with Friends of Villa Montezuma. The $30 ticket includes the event and Reserved Parking at Sherman Elementary School. Patrons can reserve tickets at writeoutloudsd.com/poefest or or by calling 619-297-8953.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Friends of Villa Montezuma to share this newly designed literary experience and this beautiful historic Victorian home with our patrons,” shared Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy. “A PoeFest host will lead each group of 13 guests through three separate interactive experiences as they explore the mansion, culminating in an encounter with the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.”

Guests will be hosted and guided by the mansion’s staff, Walter Ritter, Rachael VanWormer and Pamela Brittain.

Each program, at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., will feature four distinct performances:

“Literary Séance with Madame Philomena” – featuring Rhianna Basore

“Mephistopheles & Faustus” – featuring Monique Gaffney and Eddie Yaroch

“Dr. Frankenstein’s Laboratory” – featuring Paul Maley and John Garcia

“Encounter with Edgar Allan Poe” – featuring Travis Rhett Wilson

The Villa Montezuma Museum is located at 1925 K St., San Diego 92102. The Villa Montezuma is an historic building with no elevator. Guests will be standing, walking through the mansion and going up and down multiple staircases. Each performance will last 75 minutes with no intermission.

Covid 19 Protocols

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours of attendance is required for entry. All audience members must be masked regardless of vaccination status. All Write Out Loud staff and performers are double vaccinated.

About Write Out Loud

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs. In addition to PoeFest, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of “Story Concerts”; “Voices of Ireland” held each March; “Twainfest,” an annual free family celebration of 19th Century literature; “Kamishibi StoryBox Theatre” for elementary students; “Poetry Out Loud” for high school students; “Read Imagine Create” for teens; “Ripples From Walden Pond,” a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; “Stories for Seniors”; and “Listen To This,” stories recorded by local actors delivered six days a week via email.