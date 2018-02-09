Program successes

International Response Team runs many programs to help around the world. Here is a look at the work the organization’s programs completed last year:

Community and family health

Feeding San Diego’s Kids- San Diego – 8,000 meals were provided and weekend backpacks filled with food for needy and homeless schoolchildren (and their families) at four elementary schools.

New Homes, New Beginnings – Tijuana, Mexico – Built seven homes and one school room for impoverished families in an informal settlement Fuentes del Valle.

Kids Kingdom – Ensenada, Mexico – Provided monthly education and more than 42,000 meals for abandoned and neglected children in Baja.

Better Vision Brighter Future – Ensenada, México – Screened 109 people and distributed 98 pairs of eyeglasses to the poor.

Better Vision, Brighter Future – Guatemala – Screened 2,608 people and distributed 2,528 eyeglasses to the poor in four locations.

Disaster response

Hurricane Maria (Puerto Rico) – Sent three 40-foot containers of drinking water, two 20-foot containers of canned food, one 40-foot container of canned meats, more than 2,000 heavy-duty tarps, 5,000 cans of baby formula, and 2,100 disaster health kits to Hurricane Maria victims.

Hurricane Irma (Florida) – Sent 1,000 disaster health kits, nearly 22,000 gallons of bleach, and a truckload of food to Hurricane Irma victims across the state.

Hurricane Harvey (Texas) – Sent 625 disaster health kits, more than 9,000 ready-to-eat meals, nearly 22,000 gallons of bleach, and 10 truckloads of drywall for hurricane victims. In 2018, we will start deploying volunteers to repair damaged homes.

Louisiana Flood 2016 – Repaired 71 homes for victims of the 2016 Louisiana Flood who could not recover on their own.

Gaza – Rushed more than $6 million in emergency medicines to alleviate the critical shortage.

Health services

Life-transforming Surgeries – Honduras – Surgical team performed 45 surgeries in a rural community without access to health care.

Medicines for Children – Honduras – Provided more than $9.6 million in urgently needed medicines to hospitals and clinics that serve the poor.

Medicines for Children – Niger – Provided hospitals and health clinics in Niger with more than $8.3 million in urgently needed medicines.